Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Romney marches in Floyd protest 'to make sure people understand that black lives matter'

Article Image

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday marched in a Washingt...

Posted: Jun 7, 2020 7:59 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday marched in a Washington, DC, protest after the death of George Floyd in a break from other GOP lawmakers who have largely aligned behind President Donald Trump's militarized response to nationwide unrest.

Romney told a Washington Post reporter that he was participating in the demonstration 'to make sure that people understand that black lives matter.' The Utah senator later tweeted a photo of himself at the protest with the caption 'Black Lives Matter,' becoming one of the most prominent GOP figures to do so.

An aide to Romney said the senator did not have any further comment on his participation, and that he wasn't intending to publicize his march. Romney's words during the march, captured on video by the Washington Post, are all he wants to say at this point, the aide said.

Joining the evangelical group was 'spontaneous,' the aide said, adding that Romney was in DC and intended to march Sunday. He came across a group of 1,000 to 1,500 evangelicals from the DC area near the Capitol and joined their march, the aide added.

His participation comes as Republicans -- for the most part -- have backed the President following his threats to use the military on protesters and his controversial church photo-op last Monday.

Trump had declared himself 'your president of law and order' as peaceful protesters just outside the White House gates were dispersed with gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets, after which Trump visited a nearby church. He remained at the boarded-up building for a matter of minutes before returning to the White House.

The episode followed nearly a week of protests across the country that at times have turned violent over the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Romney, who marched with a large group of evangelical Christians along Pennsylvania Avenue, also told the Post he was participating in the demonstration to bring awareness to the need to 'end violence and brutality.' He tweeted last month that 'The George Floyd murder is abhorrent.'

'Peaceful protests underscore the urgency of addressing injustices,' the former GOP presidential nominee said. 'But violence drowns the message of the protesters and mocks the principles of justice.'

On Saturday, Romney had tweeted a photo of his father participating in a Civil Rights protest.

'This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s—'Force alone will not eliminate riots,' he said. 'We must eliminate the problems from which they stem.''

Mitt Romney protesting is just the latest instance of friction in his contentious relationship with Trump -- one that grew increasingly tense during the Senate's impeachment trial of the President after the Utah Republican broke ranks with the party to vote to convict the President of abuse of power.

The President responded to his impeachment vote by attacking Romney as a 'failed presidential candidate.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26980

Reported Deaths: 1159
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9099657
Ramsey3351149
Stearns205614
Nobles15775
Anoka152779
Dakota144664
Washington70035
Olmsted68911
Rice5243
Kandiyohi5141
Scott4712
Clay44930
Mower4462
Wright3492
Todd3441
Sherburne2492
Carver2402
Benton1853
Steele1700
Freeborn1590
Blue Earth1490
Martin1355
St. Louis11914
Lyon1012
Unassigned9611
Pine930
Nicollet8811
Cottonwood820
Winona8115
Crow Wing815
Watonwan790
Carlton750
Goodhue736
Otter Tail731
Chisago691
Polk632
Itasca5610
Dodge540
Chippewa521
Morrison480
Le Sueur471
Douglas460
Meeker460
Becker440
Jackson420
Murray410
McLeod410
Isanti360
Pennington300
Waseca290
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Faribault220
Wabasha200
Swift191
Beltrami180
Sibley170
Brown172
Fillmore171
Norman150
Pipestone130
Kanabec121
Aitkin120
Marshall120
Cass112
Big Stone110
Wilkin113
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood70
Yellow Medicine70
Renville70
Mahnomen61
Lincoln60
Red Lake40
Traverse40
Grant40
Clearwater30
Houston30
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Roseau30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21114

Reported Deaths: 593
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4614140
Woodbury286137
Black Hawk178849
Buena Vista10672
Linn97879
Dallas95226
Marshall91418
Wapello63615
Johnson6198
Muscatine56741
Crawford5512
Tama41129
Scott38510
Dubuque35921
Louisa35011
Pottawattamie31910
Sioux3060
Jasper26917
Wright2210
Washington1968
Warren1671
Plymouth1522
Story1311
Allamakee1204
Mahaska9913
Poweshiek928
Hamilton760
Webster741
Henry732
Boone720
Bremer716
Clarke690
Des Moines681
Taylor660
Clinton651
Guthrie553
Cedar501
Benton431
Cherokee410
Monroe415
Jones370
Shelby370
Osceola360
Jefferson360
Marion350
Dickinson350
Buchanan341
Iowa340
Clayton343
Cerro Gordo331
Madison292
Lee290
Sac280
Davis280
Emmet270
Fayette270
Clay270
Monona260
Harrison260
Hardin240
Lyon240
Winneshiek240
Lucas222
Mills200
Grundy200
Franklin200
Humboldt201
Pocahontas200
Delaware191
Floyd191
Hancock180
Appanoose173
Butler161
Kossuth160
Carroll151
Ida150
Greene150
Keokuk140
Jackson140
Page140
Audubon131
Cass130
Chickasaw130
Howard120
Winnebago110
Calhoun100
Union100
Van Buren90
Adair90
Montgomery92
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Unassigned20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Tropical system? Here???
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 6/6 2

Image

Ruby's Pantry helps feed local families

Image

Rochester students organize protest in the Med City

Image

Sean Weather 6/6

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/5

Image

Gyms, fitness centers set to reopen

Image

Easing restrictions for MN restaurants and gyms

Image

Charles City vigil for George Floyd

Image

Hawkeye Harvest Foodbank partnership

Image

Next phase of Minnesota reopening

Community Events