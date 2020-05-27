Not Available
SpaceX and NASA are set to launch the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on board. It's expected to be the first time a private company has sent people into orbit.
Posted: May 27, 2020 10:29 AM
Updated: May 27, 2020 11:00 AM
Related Content
- SpaceX and NASA aim for historic launch
- Florida weather threatens to delay historic SpaceX launch
- SpaceX launches first batch of 60 internet satellites in landmark mission
- Unveiling a historic find
- Historic bridge roof collapsed
- Hormel launches film festival
- Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's historic win
- Mayo recreates historic Christmas decoration
- Historic Wimbledon win for Djokovic
- NIACOG launches 'Handicap Ramp' program
Scroll for more content...