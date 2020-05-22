Clear

Remdesivir alone is not enough, researchers conclude in first major Covid-19 trial of the drug

Article Image

Researchers have finally published the data that led the federal government to recommend the use of the antiviral drug remdesivir in very ill coronavirus pat...

Posted: May 22, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: May 22, 2020 8:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Researchers have finally published the data that led the federal government to recommend the use of the antiviral drug remdesivir in very ill coronavirus patients, and they say the drug alone will not be enough to help patients.

The data, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, show the drug shortened the course of illness from an average of 15 days to about 11 days.

'Preliminary results of this trial suggest that a 10-day course of remdesivir was superior to placebo in the treatment of hospitalized patients with Covid-19,' the researchers wrote. But it was not a cure and it did not act quickly.

'These preliminary findings support the use of remdesivir for patients who are hospitalized with Covid-19 and require supplemental oxygen therapy,' the researchers, led by a team at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wrote.

'However, given high mortality despite the use of remdesivir, it is clear that treatment with an antiviral drug alone is not likely to be sufficient,' they added. 'Future strategies should evaluate antiviral agents in combination with other therapeutic approaches or combinations of antiviral agents to continue to improve patient outcomes in Covid-19.'

Other teams are already combining antiviral drugs, including remdesivir, with immune modulating drugs in coronavirus patients. The NIAID says it has started a trial that compares remdesivir alone to remdesivir combined with the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

The study also showed that it's important to start treatment early.

'Our findings highlight the need to identify Covid-19 cases and start antiviral treatment before the pulmonary disease progresses to require mechanical ventilation,' NIAID'S clinical research leaders Dr. John Beigel, Dr. Clifford Lane and their team wrote.

Late last month, the federal government announced that the drug was helping and the US Food and Drug Administration gave remdesivir an emergency use authorization to treat Covid-19.

'Even though the trial was ongoing, the data and safety monitoring board made the recommendation to unblind the results to the trial team members from the NIAID, who subsequently decided to make the results public,' the researchers wrote.

'Given the strength of the results about remdesivir, these findings were deemed to be of immediate importance for the care of patients still participating in the trial as well as for those outside the trial who might benefit from treatment with remdesivir.'

The study's findings were considered significant because it was the first double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to test the drug in patients. That means some patients got no drug, and neither patient nor doctors knew who was getting the real treatment.

But some critics complained that the data were not published and worried the federal government was rushing the results.

The team tested 1,063 patients. They found those who got the infused drug recovered after an average of 11 days. Those who got placebo treatment took 15 days on average to recover. As previously reported, 7% of patients who got remdesivir died, compare to 11.9% given placebo infusions. But those results were not statistically significant.

Patients who needed oxygen appeared to benefit the most from the drug, the researchers reported.

'These findings support the use of remdesivir in this population, with the largest benefit observed among individuals who required oxygen supplementation but were not mechanically ventilated,' Gilead Sciences, which makes the drug, said in a statement.

'We anticipate that results from our Phase 3 SIMPLE-Severe study, which is evaluating remdesivir in a similar population of COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen but not on mechanical ventilation, will be published in the near future. These data from the SIMPLE-Severe study support treatment of some patients for 5 days rather than 10 days, depending on clinical status.'

Adverse events

Remdesivir did not cause an excess of side-effects and appeared safer than placebo, they added.

'Forty-nine patients had remdesivir treatment discontinued before day 10 because of an adverse event or a serious adverse event other than death (36 patients) or because the patient withdrew consent (13 patients),' the team wrote.

'Serious adverse events occurred in 114 patients (21.1%) in the remdesivir group and 141 patients (27.0%) in the placebo group,' the researchers wrote.

It was a serious challenge to launch a clinical trial in the middle of a pandemic, the research team said.

'The trial was implemented during a time of restricted travel, and hospitals restricted the entrance of nonessential personnel,' they wrote.

'Training, site initiation visits, and monitoring visits often were performed remotely. Research staff were often assigned other clinical duties, and staff illnesses strained research resources. Many sites did not have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment and trial-related supplies, such as swabs. However, research teams were motivated to find creative solutions to overcome these challenges.'

The study is still ongoing. 'Our preliminary report is intended to help inform clinicians considering the use of remdesivir,' the researchers wrote. 'We are awaiting final visits, data entry, monitoring, and data lock for the last of the 1,063 patients enrolled, after which an update of the results will be provided.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18200

Reported Deaths: 818
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin6029502
Ramsey192586
Stearns185311
Nobles14142
Anoka99549
Dakota92932
Olmsted49310
Washington43123
Kandiyohi4281
Clay34422
Rice3072
Scott2982
Wright2001
Sherburne1831
Benton1522
Carver1382
Martin1245
Steele1220
Todd1160
St. Louis10913
Blue Earth1041
Mower871
Pine830
Winona7515
Freeborn730
Carlton710
Cottonwood590
Polk572
Otter Tail520
Nicollet513
Itasca516
Watonwan420
Goodhue401
Meeker400
Dodge400
Chisago391
Crow Wing381
Le Sueur381
Chippewa370
Jackson360
Unassigned349
Becker330
Murray330
Morrison320
Lyon280
Douglas240
Waseca220
McLeod210
Isanti200
Rock200
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs141
Swift140
Sibley120
Faribault110
Wilkin113
Norman110
Cass102
Kanabec101
Pipestone100
Brown102
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Wadena60
Pope60
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Yellow Medicine50
Aitkin40
Pennington40
Lincoln40
Koochiching40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Clearwater20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16146

Reported Deaths: 410
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk338191
Woodbury244823
Black Hawk165437
Linn91073
Marshall8428
Dallas81613
Johnson5857
Muscatine54035
Wapello4503
Crawford4352
Tama37823
Louisa3266
Scott3238
Dubuque30013
Jasper24914
Pottawattamie1905
Sioux1810
Washington1748
Buena Vista1340
Allamakee1184
Plymouth980
Warren900
Poweshiek888
Story861
Wright730
Bremer655
Clinton611
Des Moines511
Henry501
Boone500
Mahaska472
Cedar441
Guthrie423
Benton371
Jones360
Iowa320
Clayton303
Osceola300
Buchanan290
Monroe272
Marion270
Shelby270
Clarke250
Fayette250
Madison211
Winneshiek210
Webster201
Lee200
Monona190
Cerro Gordo191
Lyon190
Grundy190
Harrison180
Hamilton150
Floyd151
Davis150
Butler140
Jefferson140
Unassigned140
Keokuk130
Delaware130
Greene130
Hardin130
Mills130
Howard120
Audubon111
Page100
Hancock100
Humboldt90
Winnebago90
Clay90
Sac80
Chickasaw80
Cherokee80
Appanoose83
Van Buren80
Jackson80
Dickinson80
Ida80
Carroll70
Kossuth70
Emmet60
Franklin60
Cass60
Adair60
Mitchell50
Montgomery50
Taylor50
Union40
Fremont40
Worth30
Adams30
Lucas30
Pocahontas30
Palo Alto30
Calhoun20
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain returning for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/22

Image

City Council member Annalisa Johnson not seeking reelection

Image

Less visits to health clinics

Image

Historically low interest rates

Image

Testing antibodies in Rochester first responders

Image

New CDC Guidelines about surface spread

Image

Get out on the lake and social distance

Image

Celebrating the weekend safely

Image

What's the plan for the Olmsted County Fair?

Image

COVID-19 and Oral Surgery

Community Events