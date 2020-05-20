Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CDC releases detailed guidance on reopening that had previously been shelved by White House

Article Image

In interviews with CNN, CDC officials say their agency's efforts to mount a coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic have been hamstrung by a White House whose decisions are driven by politics rather than science.

Posted: May 20, 2020 1:47 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted 60 pages of detailed guidelines on how to reopen the United States from coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home orders on the agency's website.

The guidance was a slightly shorter version of a 68-page document shelved by the White House last week after concerns it was too specific.

Still, the latest CDC document was very descriptive, providing a detailed road map for schools, restaurants, transit and child care facilities on the categories to consider before reopening.

READ: CDC guidance on reopening America from coronavirus stay-at-home orders

The guidance was posted without fanfare amid reported tensions between the agency and the White House.

CNN previously reported one of the main hold ups for publishing the CDC documents was the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Civil Rights Division felt that faith-based organizations were being unfairly targeted.

In drafting the document, the US Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights asked the CDC to ease social distancing recommendations for those groups, encouraging federal health officials to let churches congregate, an official involved told CNN last week.

According to the official, HHS officials "made" them take out a reference to Communion plates, despite a scientific review that confirmed one of the ways people can contract the virus is by drinking out of a Communion cup. Health officials outside of HHS, but still involved in guidelines discussion, raised concerns about this request.

One source familiar with the matter said last week that this is aligned with the President's agenda and complained that the original wording in the CDC draft went against that agenda by singling out churches. This official said the guidelines needed to be more broad -- giving the example of "no one should share a cup" versus "don't share a Communion cup."

A senior CDC official told CNN that references to faith-based guidance were "stripped" from the final document.

Roger Severino, the director of the Office for Civil Rights at HHS, told CNN last week that the agency does not comment on internal deliberations.

"Protections against religious discrimination aren't suspended during an emergency," he added. "This means the federal government cannot single out religious conduct as somehow being more dangerous or worthy of scrutiny than comparable secular behavior. HHS has a duty to instruct the public on how to stay safe during this crisis and can absolutely do so without dictating to people how they should worship God."

A CNN review last week found that the guidelines in the original version were far more strict and detailed than the White House's own road map toward a return to normal. Based on the original guidance, "no one who is reopening meets the criteria for reopening," a senior CDC official told CNN at the time.

The original CDC guidelines were the result of a request from the White House's coronavirus task force, specifically Dr. Deborah Birx, a senior CDC official told CNN earlier this month, noting that the White House did not plan on implementing the agency's guidelines.

The final document comes as both White House and CDC officials describe a growing sense of mistrust and animosity between the two groups over how quickly the US should reopen and how the government tracks data on the virus.

In particular, Birx has become increasingly critical of the CDC, making clear in recent meetings that she is more than frustrated with the agency, according to two senior administration officials. Specifically, Birx believes the way the CDC gathers data on the coronavirus is antiquated, causing inaccurate and delayed numbers on both virus cases and deaths.

This story has been updated with additional background information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17029

Reported Deaths: 757
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5650476
Stearns178210
Ramsey172074
Nobles13942
Anoka91942
Dakota84125
Olmsted47910
Kandiyohi4201
Washington39819
Clay31821
Scott2711
Rice2702
Wright1821
Sherburne1642
Benton1422
Carver1282
Martin1235
Steele1150
St. Louis10713
Blue Earth930
Todd870
Pine830
Winona7515
Mower720
Carlton670
Freeborn630
Cottonwood590
Polk562
Otter Tail510
Itasca496
Nicollet433
Watonwan410
Dodge390
Meeker380
Chisago381
Le Sueur361
Goodhue360
Jackson360
Unassigned359
Chippewa340
Murray330
Becker320
Crow Wing301
Morrison290
Lyon260
Douglas230
Waseca210
Rock200
Isanti190
McLeod180
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs131
Swift130
Wilkin113
Faribault110
Cass112
Norman110
Pipestone100
Sibley100
Brown102
Kanabec91
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Wadena60
Renville50
Koochiching50
Pope50
Mahnomen51
Lincoln40
Yellow Medicine40
Aitkin40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Pennington30
Red Lake30
Traverse30
Redwood30
Clearwater20
Grant20
Houston20
Roseau10
Kittson10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 15275

Reported Deaths: 367
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk312883
Woodbury234217
Black Hawk162831
Linn89973
Marshall8177
Dallas79511
Johnson5747
Muscatine53133
Wapello4052
Crawford3941
Tama36218
Louisa3154
Scott3098
Dubuque28610
Jasper25014
Pottawattamie1742
Washington1738
Sioux1460
Buena Vista1170
Allamakee1154
Plymouth890
Poweshiek878
Warren870
Story811
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry471
Boone460
Cedar431
Guthrie403
Des Moines391
Mahaska371
Jones360
Benton361
Iowa300
Clayton303
Osceola280
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Shelby240
Wright240
Clarke230
Monroe221
Marion220
Winneshiek210
Lee200
Lyon190
Harrison180
Cerro Gordo170
Grundy170
Monona160
Madison161
Butler140
Davis130
Webster131
Greene130
Jefferson120
Delaware120
Mills120
Hardin120
Howard120
Keokuk120
Audubon111
Hamilton110
Floyd111
Page100
Clay90
Cherokee90
Jackson80
Appanoose83
Ida80
Van Buren80
Franklin70
Carroll70
Chickasaw70
Humboldt70
Winnebago70
Dickinson70
Sac60
Adair60
Hancock50
Montgomery50
Unassigned50
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Kossuth40
Worth30
Pocahontas30
Taylor30
Union20
Lucas20
Emmet20
Palo Alto20
Calhoun20
Cass20
Adams10
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Watching for storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping Poll Workers Safe on Primary Day

Image

MN DVS exam stations reopen

Image

How is Olmsted Co. Preparing for Reopening?

Image

Family Fights for Compassionate Release

Image

IA takes swift action to protect vulnerable populations

Image

Mayor Kim Norton earns praise from former Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/19

Image

Air Insanity preparing to open

Image

Amping up graduating with a Spirit Van

Image

Primary Voting changes

Community Events