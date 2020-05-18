Clear

Tropical Storm Arthur will bring high surf, strong winds and heavy rains to the North Carolina coast

Article Image

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center is in and shows that Tropical Storm Arthur has strengthened. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the updated forecast.

Posted: May 18, 2020 10:08 AM
Updated: May 18, 2020 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm in the Atlantic for 2020, will bring high surf, heavy rains and strong winds to the coast of North Carolina.

As of late Monday morning, Arthur was located 20 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, with sustained winds of 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.

A tropical storm warning extends from Surf City, more than 200 miles north across the Outer Banks, to Duck, the weather service said. The warning includes the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.

The storm, which is moving north-northeast at 16 mph, is not expected to make landfall. Arthur is forecast to turn to the northeast and pick up speed as it heads toward North Carolina, skirting the coast Monday before moving back east into the ocean late Monday night.

Follow the latest from CNN's weather team

Tropical storm force winds will extend outward up to 125 miles from the center, 'primarily over water to the east of the center,' the weather service said. Officials are telling the public to be prepared as the storm is expected to strengthen in the next 48 hours.

Arthur is expected to lose its tropical storm status by Tuesday, the weather service said.

Governor urges people to 'pay close attention'

The official start of hurricane season is two weeks away, but North Carolina is already preparing residents to keep their eyes on Arthur as the storm ramps up.

'Everyone in our coastal areas should remain aware and cautious as Arthur brushes our coast on Monday,' Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press release issued Sunday. 'Pay close attention to the forecast and don't take chance in dangerous surf.'

Strong winds will arrive early Monday and persist until the evening. Sustained winds of 45 mph are possible, with more powerful gusts. Scattered power outages are also possible, the release from the governor's office said.

'This early season storm reminds us that we always need to be prepared for severe weather,' North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said in a press release issued Sunday.

Dangerous marine conditions

Arthur is expected to hit the state's Outer Banks hard. The area could see gusts between 50-65 mph and between one to three inches of rain, with isolated rainfalls of five inches in some areas.

Heavy surf, life-threatening rip currents and dangerous marine conditions were already present on the coast Sunday and will continue Monday along the entire coast.

In Florida, dangerous rip currents led to water rescues of 70 people in Volusia County on Sunday, a release from Volusia County beach safety division said.

Three people -- ages 16, 17 and 24 -- were transported to local hospitals for precautionary reasons, Volusia County beach safety division Capt. Laura Warner told CNN in an email Sunday night.

Red and purple flags were flown Sunday to indicate dangerous rip current conditions and dangerous marine life, after Portuguese men-o-war washed up on beaches the past two days.

The rescues took place from Ormond Beach to New Smyrna Beach, Warner said.

'It is very likely that the storm in the Atlantic is effecting our surf conditions,' she said. 'But it's not uncommon to have rough surf and dangerous rip current conditions this time of year.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 15668

Reported Deaths: 731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5158462
Stearns171310
Ramsey153071
Nobles13612
Anoka82140
Dakota74223
Olmsted4489
Kandiyohi4121
Washington36318
Clay29320
Rice2402
Scott2381
Wright1621
Sherburne1502
Benton1312
Martin1185
Carver1132
Steele1050
St. Louis10213
Blue Earth830
Pine830
Winona7515
Carlton660
Freeborn610
Todd600
Mower580
Cottonwood560
Polk552
Itasca465
Watonwan410
Otter Tail380
Nicollet373
Jackson360
Dodge350
Le Sueur351
Chisago341
Meeker340
Becker330
Goodhue330
Murray310
Chippewa300
Unassigned299
Lyon260
Crow Wing251
Morrison250
Rock200
Waseca200
Isanti200
Douglas180
McLeod180
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Swift130
Norman110
Wilkin113
Brown102
Faribault100
Mille Lacs101
Sibley90
Kanabec90
Beltrami90
Cass92
Pipestone90
Marshall80
Wadena50
Mahnomen51
Pope50
Renville50
Lincoln40
Koochiching30
Red Lake30
Aitkin30
Traverse30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Lac qui Parle20
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Grant20
Houston20
Roseau10
Pennington10
Kittson10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14629

Reported Deaths: 351
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk292279
Woodbury221516
Black Hawk158730
Linn89670
Marshall7945
Dallas77611
Johnson5697
Muscatine53233
Crawford3801
Wapello3792
Tama35617
Scott3078
Louisa3073
Dubuque26410
Jasper24712
Washington1728
Pottawattamie1612
Sioux1350
Allamakee1144
Buena Vista1020
Poweshiek868
Plymouth830
Story751
Warren720
Bremer645
Clinton611
Henry471
Cedar421
Boone420
Des Moines371
Guthrie372
Benton361
Jones360
Iowa290
Clayton283
Osceola260
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Mahaska241
Shelby210
Marion210
Lyon190
Monroe191
Winneshiek180
Cerro Gordo180
Lee180
Clarke170
Grundy170
Harrison170
Madison161
Monona150
Wright140
Butler140
Greene130
Davis130
Webster131
Hardin120
Howard120
Jefferson120
Delaware120
Audubon111
Floyd111
Hamilton110
Keokuk110
Page100
Mills100
Cherokee90
Clay90
Van Buren80
Carroll80
Jackson80
Appanoose83
Unassigned80
Franklin70
Chickasaw70
Humboldt70
Montgomery60
Winnebago60
Dickinson60
Adair50
Hancock50
Sac40
Mitchell40
Kossuth30
Worth30
Ida30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Cass20
Palo Alto20
Union20
Taylor20
Adams10
Lucas10
Emmet10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Breezy start to the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Dooley's prepares to reopen

Image

Gyms preparing to open June 1st

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: After significant weekend rain, will we be drying out soon?

Image

Chateau Speedway optimistic about return to racing

Image

Minnesota businesses prepare to reopen

Image

Sean Weather 5/17 2

Image

Sean Weather 5/17

Image

HEROES Act could help reduce hunger

Image

Rochester bridal shop offers dress fittings over video chat

Community Events