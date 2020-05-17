Clear
A night for grads! LeBron James, Barack Obama and others celebrate the class of 2020

Article Image

This was your night, Class of 2020.

Posted: May 17, 2020 8:57 AM
Posted By: CNN

This was your night, Class of 2020.

Graduates from across the country danced, thanked their teachers and told their stories while celebrities, athletes and even past US presidents honored them.

"You should've had a real graduation, I know. You should've had an incredible senior year, I know that as well. But you made a sacrifice, and you did it to keep your community safe and healthy," NBA star LeBron James told graduates during "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020."

"In behalf of all us, thank you!"

Millions of students could not attend their graduation ceremonies this year because of the coronavirus crisis, but Saturday's massive virtual graduation events brought them and many others together.

High school seniors in their caps and gowns filled the screen to sing the national anthem. Then, cheerleaders joined Dua Lipa's performance of "Break My Heart" and more graduates danced in short clips as the Jonas Brothers sang "X" alongside Karol G.

"The virus canceled the rest of our senior year, but that does not define us," said Mason Whitaker from Ironwood Ridge High School in Oro Valley, Arizona. "We are who we are not because of what happens to us but because of how we respond."

'This is your generation's world to shape,' Obama says

Former President Barack Obama delivered a commencement speech focused on how graduates have the power to lead and change their communities.

"If the world is going to get better, it's going to be up to you," Obama said.

Like many graduates before, Obama said, the class of 2020 may have overcome illness and economic hardship but also "the added pressures of social media, reports of school shootings and the specter of climate change." Then, a pandemic shuttered their graduation plans.

This generation is going to have to grow up faster than others, Obama said, and nobody will be able to diminish their experiences.

"Because with so much uncertainty, with everything suddenly up for grabs, this is your generation's world to shape," the former President said.

Graduates in the hourlong special, hosted by The LeBron James Family Foundation, The Entertainment Industry Foundation and XQ Institute, took time to thank their teachers and honor those who died in the pandemic.

The usual stage walks and cap tosses were replaced by messages from Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who is also missing her graduation; World Cup champion and US women's national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe, singer Bad Bunny and others.

Many more honored graduates in CNN special

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot joined a group of personalities earlier on Saturday for CNN's special "Class of 2020: In This Together."

"Anything is possible, and now is your time to start and create your own special story in the world. I'm telling you there is nothing you cannot do if you put your heart and mind and all that you have learned into it," Gadot told graduates.

During the hourlong special, MLB star-turned-sports broadcaster Alex Rodriguez, actress and comedian Amy Schumer and others tried to motivate graduates and encourage them to not be afraid in the current crisis.

"It's a strange time for all of us. But we will get through it. I know it's hard now, but this is certainly a year you will never forget," Rodriguez said. "And your education and degree will take you places and help you succeed as the world gets back on its feet."

Mark Foster, the lead singer of Foster the People, not only performed a song he wrote during quarantine but gave a special shout-out to his own brother who's graduating high school.

Former President Bill Clinton told graduates to embrace the changing world as the virus has exacerbated inequalities facing communities of color, including immigrants, who have been among the hardest hit by the health crisis.

"The world needs you, your country needs you. Even before the outbreak, you knew you were entering a world of growing inequalities and divisive tribalism," said Clinton.

"With a tough but open mind and a caring heart, you can help keep us together," he added.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14969

Reported Deaths: 709
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4930454
Stearns167510
Ramsey141667
Nobles13532
Anoka77040
Dakota66618
Olmsted4359
Kandiyohi4051
Washington32618
Clay29119
Scott2231
Rice2212
Wright1521
Sherburne1441
Benton1222
Martin1175
Carver1112
St. Louis10112
Steele1000
Pine830
Blue Earth790
Winona7515
Carlton660
Freeborn610
Mower560
Polk552
Cottonwood540
Todd520
Itasca434
Watonwan360
Otter Tail360
Jackson350
Dodge340
Le Sueur341
Becker330
Nicollet332
Meeker320
Goodhue320
Murray310
Chisago301
Chippewa280
Unassigned289
Lyon250
Morrison240
Crow Wing241
Rock200
Waseca200
Douglas180
Isanti170
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
McLeod160
Swift120
Norman110
Wilkin113
Brown102
Pipestone90
Cass92
Kanabec90
Mille Lacs91
Beltrami90
Faribault90
Marshall80
Sibley70
Mahnomen51
Pope50
Renville50
Wadena40
Lincoln40
Traverse30
Aitkin30
Koochiching30
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Red Lake30
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Grant20
Houston20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Pennington10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14306

Reported Deaths: 346
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk284578
Woodbury215716
Black Hawk157129
Linn89270
Marshall7785
Dallas77310
Johnson5677
Muscatine52432
Wapello3602
Tama35416
Crawford3481
Louisa3063
Scott3018
Dubuque25810
Jasper24212
Washington1708
Pottawattamie1502
Sioux1310
Allamakee1164
Poweshiek858
Plymouth820
Buena Vista820
Story751
Warren660
Bremer645
Clinton601
Henry441
Cedar421
Boone410
Des Moines371
Guthrie372
Benton361
Jones360
Clayton283
Iowa280
Osceola260
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Mahaska231
Shelby200
Marion200
Monroe191
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Grundy170
Cerro Gordo170
Harrison170
Madison161
Lyon160
Monona150
Unassigned150
Clarke140
Webster131
Davis130
Greene130
Butler130
Hardin120
Howard120
Jefferson120
Delaware120
Hamilton110
Audubon111
Floyd111
Clay100
Page100
Mills100
Keokuk100
Cherokee90
Van Buren80
Jackson80
Carroll80
Wright80
Appanoose73
Humboldt70
Chickasaw70
Franklin70
Winnebago60
Montgomery60
Dickinson60
Adair40
Mitchell40
Sac40
Worth30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Hancock30
Ida30
Palo Alto20
Kossuth20
Union20
Wayne10
Emmet10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Cass10
Decatur00
