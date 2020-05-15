Clear
Coronavirus global death toll passes 300,000 as countries wait in lockdown

Dr. Zevy Hamburger, an anesthesiologist at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital, is sharing his experience in a series of diaries, giving a voice to healthcare heroes struggling with the everyday battle. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.

Posted: May 15, 2020 8:47 AM
Updated: May 15, 2020 8:54 AM
Posted By: CNN

More than 300,000 people around the world have now died globally from the coronavirus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, as the pandemic passed yet another bleak milestone on Thursday.

More than 4.4 million cases have also been recorded, according to the university's count. Given the varied ways in which different countries report Covid-19 figures and the vast societal impact of the pandemic, the true number of infections and fatalities could be far higher.

The towering death toll nonetheless captures a world slowed to a standstill by the virus, with governments just beginning to creep out of crippling lockdowns and powerhouses like the United States and United Kingdom still struggling to get a handle on their outbreaks.

It comes as a World Health Organization official warned that the virus "may never go away."

Meanwhile, even nations that appear to have overcome the worst of their crises, such as China and South Korea, are finding that returning to normality is a lengthy and uncertain process.

The long road to reopening

More than a quarter of the global deaths -- more than 84,000 -- have occurred in the United States, where fatalities soared throughout April and continue to climb at a rate of around 1,500 a day. For weeks, the country has suffered more cumulative deaths than any other.

But most US states have nonetheless made plans to begin a phased reopening, with nearly every state relaxing some restrictions by this week.

That juxtaposition is worrying some experts; a projection model cited by the White House now forecasts 147,000 deaths in the US by August, citing the easing of lockdown measures.

A number of Latin American countries have also reported rapid spikes in infections and deaths in recent days.

Brazil, whose President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed the virus' threat, is seeing cases skyrocket and has recorded more than 13,000 deaths. Mexico has meanwhile suffered more than 4,000 fatalities, with significant outbreaks also seen in Ecuador and Peru.

In Europe, which had been battered by the virus shortly before the Americas, some countries are starting to announce more positive steps. Former hotspots Spain and Italy are cautiously moving towards re-opening some businesses and are consistently reporting daily deaths in the hundreds -- far lower than in March and early April.

But the outlook is more dire in the United Kingdom, which has seen the most deadly outbreak on the continent, according to official figures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced rough plans to reopen the country on Sunday, but his road map was criticized for causing confusion, and the death toll in the UK has continued to climb by several hundred people a day.

His government has meanwhile struggled to ramp up testing, frequently missing the target of 100,000 tests per day it had promised to reach by the end of April.

In Germany, which has avoided the suffering seen in many of its neighbors, the focus is firmly on reopening society. But as with Asian nations that dealt with their outbreaks earlier, that too is proving difficult

China is re-introducing restrictions after two cities reported new cases of the virus, including a lockdown in Shulan, near the Russian border -- an ominous move that comes months after Wuhan became the first location in the world to shut in response to the virus.

And in South Korea, a new cluster of cases emerged in the country's capital Seoul. That development sparked fears of a second wave in the country, and prompted President Moon Jae-in to issue a warning that echoes worldwide: "It's not over until it's over."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13435

Reported Deaths: 672
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4331441
Stearns16099
Nobles13192
Ramsey116756
Anoka67835
Dakota56216
Olmsted3999
Kandiyohi3861
Washington28218
Clay27318
Scott1861
Rice1812
Wright1301
Sherburne1301
Martin1134
Benton1092
Carver1031
St. Louis10012
Steele850
Pine800
Winona7415
Blue Earth710
Carlton660
Polk552
Freeborn520
Cottonwood510
Mower500
Todd460
Itasca412
Jackson340
Otter Tail330
Watonwan320
Le Sueur311
Becker300
Murray300
Goodhue290
Dodge280
Chippewa270
Chisago251
Crow Wing241
Meeker240
Nicollet232
Lyon220
Unassigned219
Morrison210
Rock190
Waseca180
Douglas170
Fillmore161
Wabasha160
McLeod150
Norman110
Isanti110
Wilkin113
Swift100
Brown102
Kanabec100
Pipestone90
Cass92
Faribault90
Marshall80
Beltrami80
Mille Lacs71
Mahnomen51
Pope50
Renville50
Lincoln40
Sibley40
Wadena40
Koochiching30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Red Lake20
Aitkin20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13654

Reported Deaths: 318
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk263467
Woodbury207814
Black Hawk153329
Linn87165
Marshall7595
Dallas7559
Johnson5627
Muscatine51528
Tama34813
Wapello3282
Crawford3001
Scott2938
Louisa2913
Jasper24011
Dubuque23810
Washington1638
Pottawattamie1382
Allamakee1154
Sioux1110
Poweshiek838
Plymouth740
Buena Vista740
Story661
Bremer625
Clinton601
Warren530
Des Moines461
Henry431
Cedar431
Boone410
Guthrie362
Benton361
Jones350
Clayton283
Iowa280
Osceola250
Fayette240
Buchanan240
Mahaska211
Shelby200
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Monroe180
Grundy180
Marion170
Harrison170
Lyon160
Cerro Gordo150
Greene140
Monona140
Davis130
Madison131
Butler130
Webster131
Howard120
Delaware110
Audubon111
Hardin110
Clarke110
Hamilton110
Page100
Jefferson90
Clay90
Mills90
Floyd91
Keokuk90
Unassigned80
Van Buren80
Carroll80
Humboldt70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Chickasaw70
Appanoose73
Cherokee60
Winnebago60
Dickinson60
Wright60
Montgomery50
Sac40
Adair40
Fremont30
Mitchell30
Pocahontas30
Hancock30
Worth20
Ida20
Kossuth20
Union10
Calhoun10
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Wayne10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Decatur00
