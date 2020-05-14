'The full story' about Ahmaud Arbery's killing is yet to be revealed, suspect's attorneys say in first statement

Lawyers for one of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia three months ago said Thursday that the public has not heard the whole story of case, and 'more truth will come out.'

The attorneys for Gregory McMichael, 64, released a written statement saying that 'they look forward to gathering all the facts' in the shooting death of Arbery, a black man who was shot dead while jogging just outside Brunswick on February 23.

'While the death of Ahmaud Arbery is a tragedy, causing deep grief to his family -- a tragedy that at first appears to many to fit into a terrible pattern in American life -- this case does not fit that pattern,' attorney Frank Hogue wrote.

'The full story, to be revealed in in time, will tell the truth about this case,' Hogue wrote.

Arbery was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick on February 23 when he was fatally shot.

Gregory McMichae and his son, Travis, 34, were arrested May 7 in connection with Arbery's killing, days after a video showing the confrontation emerged. They face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The elder McMichael said he thought Arbery looked like a suspect in a series of recent break-ins, according to a police incident report.

Gregory McMichael's defense team said they will soon schedule a preliminary hearing for him, and that during that hearing 'more truth will come out,' and they will petition for bail.

'So often the public accepts a narrative driven by an incomplete set of facts, one that vilifies a good person, based on a rush to judgement, which has happened in this case,' attorney Laura Hogue wrote in the statement.