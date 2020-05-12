Clear

United Airlines said it would try to keep middle seats empty. This photo shows a nearly full flight

Article Image

A photo taken by Dr. Ethan Weiss shows dozens of passengers sitting close together on a United Airlines flight after the airline announced it was making some middle seats unavailable to help with social distancing.

After weeks working in New York City hospitals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the time had finally come for Dr. Ethan Weiss to head home.

But the University of California, San Francisco, cardiologist was surprised by what he saw when he boarded a United Airlines flight from New York to San Francisco on Saturday. Nearly every seat was filled.

A photo Weiss posted on Twitter appeared to show dozens of mask-wearing passengers sitting next to each other with no space in between.

"This is the last time I'll be flying again for a very long time," he wrote in a Twitter thread over the weekend, adding that a lot of passengers on the flight were "scared/shocked."

Weiss said he was a part of a group of 25 doctors and nurses who had been working in New York City hospitals for the past two to four weeks, and that United had flown them for free.

Weiss declined CNN's request for an interview, but said in an email that he was adjusting to being back at home and planned to get tested for coronavirus later Monday.

"I have to be tested anyway but this is insane. 6 hours like this," he tweeted to someone who commented on his thread.

A United spokesman on Monday morning declined to comment on how many people were on Weiss' flight, saying that it "did have a higher than average load factor but it still departed with empty seats."

On Monday evening, after a flurry of social media posts about the nearly full flight, United announced a policy change allowing passengers on flights that are near capacity to rebook on a different flight or get a credit.

The new options will start next week and continue through June 30, United said.

The airline says it will try to notify customers 24 hours in advance and also offer rebookings or credits at the gate when flights are more than 70% full.

The airline says currently 85% of its flights are less than half full.

United Airlines recently announced that it was making some middle seats unavailable for passengers to select. But the company said it was also not reducing capacity on flights, so a passenger could be seated in a middle or adjacent seat if necessary.

"Though we cannot guarantee that all customers will be seated next to an unoccupied seat, based on historically low travel demand and the implementation of our various social distancing measures that is the likely outcome," the airline said in a statement to CNN.

The flight had "an additional 25 medical professionals on board who were flying for free" and all passengers and employees were asked to wear face coverings, the airline said in a statement.

On Sunday, Transportation Security Administration agents screened 200,815 passengers -- 8% of the total from a year ago, according to the TSA.

That's up from 128,875 passengers on Sunday, April 26.

Though airlines are seeing a significant decrease in the number of passengers, United and others have also slashed their schedules, potentially leading to fuller flights than some passengers might expect.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3744398
Stearns14436
Nobles12692
Ramsey98647
Anoka57129
Dakota47115
Olmsted3749
Kandiyohi3161
Washington25615
Clay24717
Scott1551
Rice1262
Sherburne1141
Martin1124
Wright1101
St. Louis9612
Benton932
Carver921
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Steele650
Carlton640
Polk531
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd380
Jackson330
Itasca330
Le Sueur300
Murray290
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Watonwan250
Unassigned250
Otter Tail250
Crow Wing231
Meeker210
Nicollet212
Chisago201
Rock190
Lyon180
Waseca160
Douglas160
Chippewa140
Morrison140
Fillmore131
Wabasha130
McLeod130
Wilkin113
Faribault100
Norman100
Kanabec100
Brown91
Swift80
Marshall80
Isanti80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Houston20
Red Lake20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk236861
Woodbury16769
Black Hawk151225
Linn84159
Marshall7343
Dallas7016
Johnson5557
Muscatine49523
Tama33613
Scott2868
Louisa2853
Wapello2590
Jasper2388
Dubuque1977
Crawford1911
Washington1627
Allamakee1124
Sioux930
Pottawattamie862
Poweshiek815
Plymouth620
Story611
Bremer585
Clinton581
Warren440
Cedar431
Henry431
Des Moines401
Buena Vista390
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie350
Jones340
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton232
Osceola200
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion140
Greene130
Monona120
Butler120
Howard120
Hardin120
Madison111
Davis110
Hamilton110
Page100
Audubon100
Webster100
Clay90
Keokuk90
Delaware91
Van Buren80
Monroe80
Clarke80
Mills80
Chickasaw70
Jackson70
Jefferson70
Humboldt70
Dickinson60
Cherokee60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Unassigned50
Winnebago50
Floyd51
Montgomery40
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Sac30
Worth20
Kossuth20
Union20
Palo Alto10
Fremont10
Taylor10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Emmet00
Decatur00
