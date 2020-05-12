Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Fauci to warn Senate of 'needless suffering and death' if country reopens too quickly

Article Image

Several people working closely with President Donald Trump are now quarantining after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and the heads of the CDC and FDA. CNN's Jeremy Diamond has more.

Posted: May 12, 2020 6:31 AM
Posted By: CNN

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force, plans to tell a Senate committee on Tuesday that the country risks "needless suffering and death" if states open up too quickly, he told The New York Times late Monday evening.

"If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country," Fauci said in an email to the Times, referring to the federal government's plan for states to re-open. "This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

Fauci's planned testimony will fuel a hearing where senators will finally get a chance Tuesday to face off over the effectiveness of the Trump administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, in what could be one of the only public hearings featuring members of the White House's coronavirus task force.

The hearing will be Democrats' first opportunity since March to question leading medical experts -- including Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield -- about the Trump administration's response.

"The fact of the matter is, President (Donald) Trump has been more focused on fighting against the truth, than fighting this virus — and Americans have sadly paid the price," Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, plans to say Tuesday, according to excerpts of her opening statement.

"Since this Committee last heard from these witnesses on March 3rd, we have seen over 900 deaths in my home state of Washington, over 80,000 deaths nationally, and the numbers continue to climb," Murray plans to say. "Still, President Trump is trying to ignore the facts, and ignore the experts who have been clear we are nowhere close to where we need to be to reopen safely."

The hearing -- in which committee leaders and all four government witnesses will be appearing remotely via video conference -- comes as states across the country have started taking actions to roll back the business closures and stay-at-home orders that were put in place two months ago to try to slow the coronavirus infection rate, though the outbreak is far from over.

Three of the witnesses and the committee's chairman -- for a hearing titled "Covid-19: Safely getting back to work and school" -- are appearing remotely because they're self-isolating or self-quarantining after contact with individuals who tested positive for coronavirus.

The hearing is likely to further illustrate the divide within the country between Republicans and Democrats over their views on the pandemic, how the administration has handled the crisis and the best path forward amid warnings from public health experts that positive cases could surge if stay-at-home orders are rolled back too quickly.

Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander and other Republicans on the panel view Tuesday's hearing as a showcase for what the administration has been working on, and they hope the reputations of scientists like Fauci will lend credibility to the work that is occurring, according to a source familiar with their thinking.

Fauci has become one of the Trump administration's leading -- and most credible -- voices during the pandemic as a career public health official leading National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been willing to break with Trump on issues like testing and rolling back stay-at-home orders.

Democrats are hopeful that Fauci will give the public his honest assessment Tuesday -- even if it means criticizing the President.

"This will be one of the first opportunities for Dr. Fauci to tell the American people the unvarnished truth without the President lurking over his shoulder," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.

"Dr. Fauci, let it rip," he added.

Democrats likely to question why experts' opinions cast aside

A wide range of issues are likely to be raised at Tuesday's hearing.

Murray plans to ask the officials about reports the White House has interfered with recommendations from public health experts, the federal government's efforts to ramp up testing and how the administration is planning ahead for how it would distribute a coronavirus vaccine, according to an aide. And Democrats are sure to raise the whistleblower complaint from Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine who charged he was removed for expressing caution toward a treatment favored by Trump.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican on the committee, said his chief concern is schools and the federal government's plan for getting them reopened in the fall. "I've not seen a plan on how we reopen schools. So that's my concern," Cassidy told CNN Monday.

And Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, said he plans to question the witnesses on why the US has "done so much worse" than other countries in dealing with the pandemic and "what does that suggest for the next steps we need to take?"

"We have a president telling the American public they need to be warriors and get out in the midst of all the danger, when the nation's chief health officials are trying to make the right decisions about their own health," Kaine said.

The hearing could be one of Democrats' only chances to question Fauci and other senior officials after the White House has said they would make limited exceptions to a policy that officials on the White House's task force should be spending their time combating coronavirus, not testifying before Congress.

Asked last week why he wouldn't allow Fauci to testify before the House Appropriations Committee, Trump said: "Because the House is a setup. The House is a bunch of Trump haters."

Witnesses have been prepping remotely

In addition to Fauci and Redfield, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Adm. Brett Giroir, the Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, are testifying at Tuesday's hearing. Aides from the White House legislative affairs office, as well as the HHS legislative affairs office, are working with the witnesses ahead of the hearing.

Giroir gave a presentation at the White House on Monday during Trump's press conference touting US coronavirus testing capabilities.

"No matter how you look at it, America is leading the world in testing," he said. "No other country in the world comes close in terms of total numbers."

All four witnesses will be testifying remotely, and Alexander and Murray will also be appearing via video conference. Hahn and Redfield are both self-isolating due to their contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, and Fauci has said he will observe a "modified quarantine" after what he described as "low-risk" contact with Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary who tested positive last week.

A person familiar with the hearing prep said the White House and Health and Human Services aides helping the four witnesses get ready are doing so remotely -- they are not conducting in-person prep sessions, given that three of the four witnesses are in some form of isolation.

Alexander is self-quarantining for 14 days after a staffer in his office tested positive for coronavirus. Alexander worked with his staff Monday to ensure that he's comfortable with the remote technology the committee will be using on Tuesday.

Alexander said in a statement Sunday that he spoke with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about granting an exception for Tuesday's hearing to the administration's policy about officials not testifying remotely.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3744398
Stearns14436
Nobles12692
Ramsey98647
Anoka57129
Dakota47115
Olmsted3749
Kandiyohi3161
Washington25615
Clay24717
Scott1551
Rice1262
Sherburne1141
Martin1124
Wright1101
St. Louis9612
Benton932
Carver921
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Steele650
Carlton640
Polk531
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd380
Jackson330
Itasca330
Le Sueur300
Murray290
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Watonwan250
Unassigned250
Otter Tail250
Crow Wing231
Meeker210
Nicollet212
Chisago201
Rock190
Lyon180
Waseca160
Douglas160
Chippewa140
Morrison140
Fillmore131
Wabasha130
McLeod130
Wilkin113
Faribault100
Norman100
Kanabec100
Brown91
Swift80
Marshall80
Isanti80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Houston20
Red Lake20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk236861
Woodbury16769
Black Hawk151225
Linn84159
Marshall7343
Dallas7016
Johnson5557
Muscatine49523
Tama33613
Scott2868
Louisa2853
Wapello2590
Jasper2388
Dubuque1977
Crawford1911
Washington1627
Allamakee1124
Sioux930
Pottawattamie862
Poweshiek815
Plymouth620
Story611
Bremer585
Clinton581
Warren440
Cedar431
Henry431
Des Moines401
Buena Vista390
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie350
Jones340
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton232
Osceola200
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion140
Greene130
Monona120
Butler120
Howard120
Hardin120
Madison111
Davis110
Hamilton110
Page100
Audubon100
Webster100
Clay90
Keokuk90
Delaware91
Van Buren80
Monroe80
Clarke80
Mills80
Chickasaw70
Jackson70
Jefferson70
Humboldt70
Dickinson60
Cherokee60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Unassigned50
Winnebago50
Floyd51
Montgomery40
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Sac30
Worth20
Kossuth20
Union20
Palo Alto10
Fremont10
Taylor10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Emmet00
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and warmer air return for later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Financial group partners with Rochester restaurants to provide meals to frontline workers

Image

Starting a new business during the Pandemic

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer weather comes with rain chances

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Can the coronavirus be carried on your shoes?

Image

Hormel launches film festival

Image

City Council Not Considering Easing Restrictions

Image

Praying for Some Relief

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/11

Image

MN teens unable to take driving test

Community Events