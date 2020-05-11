Clear
Why stimulus checks won't be taxed, but unemployment benefits will be

Article Image

Billions of federal coronavirus relief doll...

Posted: May 11, 2020 8:06 PM
Posted By: CNN

Billions of federal coronavirus relief dollars are flowing directly into Americans' pockets, but will they have to send some of that money back to Uncle Sam come tax time?

The good news: Your stimulus payment is all yours!

The bad news: If you're out of work, you will owe federal -- and possibly state and local -- taxes on any unemployment benefits you collect, including the temporary $600 weekly boost approved by Congress as part of its economic rescue package.

And because unemployment benefits count as income, they may also disqualify you from getting food stamps or federal subsides for health insurance policies bought on the Affordable Care Act exchanges. Neither the stimulus checks nor the extra federal jobless payments, however, will affect your eligibility for Medicaid.

Here are the details:

Stimulus payments are tax free

The Internal Revenue Service has sent out nearly 130 million stimulus payments, and more are on the way.

Americans earning up to $99,000 a year can receive up payments of up to $1,200, while married couples without children get up to $2,400 if they make no more than $198,000. For families, the threshold depends on how many children they have. Your income is typically based on your 2018 or 2019 tax return.

This money is tax-free and won't affect any refunds you might be owed, said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center.

What's more: You won't have to return any funds if you received a payment but wind up earning more than the threshold in 2020.

And if you didn't qualify based on your prior earnings but end up making below the threshold this year, you'll receive your stimulus payment when you file your 2020 tax return.

Also, stimulus payments will not count as income for government assistance programs, such as Medicaid or food stamps, though the money could be considered part of your assets if you save it for more than 12 months, said Elizabeth Lower-Basch, director of income and work supports for the Center for Law and Social Policy, an advocacy group.

Unemployment benefits are subject to tax

Roughly 1 in 5 American workers have filed for initial jobless benefits since mid-March, when states started shuttering nonessential businesses and mandating that residents stay home.

To help those losing their jobs, Congress hiked weekly payments by $600 through the end of July, on top of state benefits, and expanded the unemployment program to more Americans, including the self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and certain people affected by the coronavirus.

All the federal and state unemployment payments you receive are subject to federal income tax and potentially state and local income taxes, depending on where you live. The extra $600 could provide nearly $10,000 in income if you receive it for the full four months -- and that's before you factor in state benefits.

(Some states, such as Florida, don't have income taxes, while others, including California, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, don't levy state taxes on unemployment benefits.)

You can opt to withhold taxes from your weekly benefit through your state unemployment agency, pay estimated taxes quarterly or wait until you file your return. If requested, states typically withhold 10% for federal taxes and an additional amount to cover their levy, if applicable.

You'll also get a Form 1099-G showing the amount of unemployment compensation you received for the year and any income tax withheld.

When you decide to pay the taxes owed depends on your financial situation. Some experts suggest you have the money taken out weekly so you aren't stuck with a big tax bill later, while others say it might be better to get the full benefit now and pay the taxes later when you may have a job and more income.

When it comes to government assistance, Congress mandated that the extra $600 payment will not disqualify you and your family from Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program.

However, the boost could leave you ineligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as food stamps are formally known, particularly if you have a smaller family, said Lower-Basch. Also, some people already receiving food stamps may get bumped out of the program temporarily.

Unemployment compensation also counts as income for the Affordable Care Act's federal subsidies that help lower- and moderate-income people pay their premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3558389
Stearns14055
Nobles12552
Ramsey92045
Anoka54929
Dakota43015
Olmsted3689
Kandiyohi2841
Washington24715
Clay23517
Scott1401
Rice1141
Martin1124
Sherburne1091
Wright1021
St. Louis9212
Benton922
Carver821
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth650
Carlton640
Steele600
Polk521
Cottonwood460
Mower450
Freeborn440
Todd360
Jackson320
Murray290
Le Sueur290
Itasca280
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Otter Tail230
Crow Wing231
Watonwan220
Nicollet212
Meeker210
Chisago201
Rock190
Unassigned180
Lyon170
Douglas160
Waseca160
Morrison140
Wabasha130
Fillmore131
McLeod120
Faribault120
Wilkin113
Norman100
Kanabec90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Isanti70
Chippewa60
Beltrami60
Renville60
Swift50
Pope50
Wadena40
Sibley40
Mahnomen31
Lincoln30
Traverse30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Grant20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Houston20
Lac qui Parle20
Red Lake20
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk223860
Woodbury16278
Black Hawk149323
Linn82758
Marshall7213
Dallas6766
Johnson5517
Muscatine48822
Tama32913
Louisa2823
Scott2808
Jasper2388
Wapello2180
Dubuque1917
Crawford1761
Washington1597
Allamakee1114
Pottawattamie852
Sioux840
Poweshiek795
Plymouth590
Bremer585
Story581
Clinton561
Henry431
Warren420
Cedar421
Des Moines391
Benton351
Boone340
Guthrie330
Buena Vista310
Jones310
Fayette240
Iowa240
Clayton232
Buchanan230
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Osceola190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion130
Greene130
Howard120
Butler120
Monona120
Hardin120
Madison111
Hamilton100
Audubon100
Page100
Clay90
Delaware91
Webster90
Davis90
Mills80
Van Buren80
Keokuk70
Jackson70
Humboldt70
Chickasaw60
Clarke60
Dickinson60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Jefferson60
Montgomery40
Monroe40
Cherokee40
Floyd41
Adair30
Winnebago30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Pocahontas30
Kossuth20
Worth20
Sac20
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Union10
Fremont10
Palo Alto10
Unassigned00
Emmet00
Decatur00
