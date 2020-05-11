Clear

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died of natural causes, Ben Stiller says

Article Image

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died of natural causes according to a tweet from his son, actor Ben Stiller. He was 92.

Posted: May 11, 2020 6:27 AM
Updated: May 11, 2020 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died due to natural causes, his son, actor Ben Stiller said in a tweet. He was 92.

'He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,' the tweet read.

Perhaps by most, Jerry Stiller was known for his role as Frank Costanza in the show 'Seinfeld' and about a decade later, as Arthur Spooner in the sitcom, 'The King of Queens.'

Stiller had lost his wife, Anne Meara, in 2015. The two met in a New York casting call in 1953 and a few short years later became the timeless 'Stiller & Meara' comedy team -- making their name in the 1960s with frequent performances on variety shows, including the 'The Ed Sullivan Show.'

