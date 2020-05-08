Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

US Postal Service warns coronavirus pandemic threatens its survival

Article Image

The US Postal Service is warning that the coronavirus pa...

Posted: May 8, 2020 12:56 PM
Updated: May 8, 2020 1:22 PM
Posted By: CNN

The US Postal Service is warning that the coronavirus pandemic began to harm business in late March which has continued to decline, a trend that threatens its survival.

"It is estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic will substantially increase the Postal Service's net operating loss over the next eighteen months, threatening the Postal Service's ability to operate," it wrote in a press release Friday.

The financial struggles of the USPS are not new, but the global pandemic has further strained the mail service. More than 600,000 mail carriers and postal workers have continued working through the pandemic, delivering goods to every corner of the country.

Its second quarter numbers are artificially elevated by mailings tied to the US Census.

"Compared to the same quarter last year, First-Class Mail revenue increased by $89 million, or 1.4%, despite a volume decline of 29 million pieces, or 0.2%. This growth was due to one-time mailings associated with the 2020 U.S. Census, otherwise First-Class Mail revenue and volume would have each declined," the postal service said.

The Postmaster General is calling on Congress and the Trump administration to help shore up its finances.

"We anticipate that our business will suffer potentially dire consequences for the remainder of the year," Postmaster General and CEO Megan J. Brennan said in Friday's press release. "At a time when America needs the Postal Service more than ever, the pandemic is starting to have a significant effect on our business with mail volumes plummeting as a result of the pandemic."

Brennan had told Congress last month that the agency will "run out of cash" by the end of September if lawmakers don't step in with financial assistance.

USPS had requested $75 billion in funding from Congress to stay afloat.

In a Oval Office signing ceremony late last month with President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that a $10 billion dollar loan for USPS was authorized in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, the CARES Act.

It also has not yet been approved for the loan from the Treasury Department, USPS spokesperson David Partenheimer confirmed Friday, saying that the postal service is still in discussions with the department over the terms and conditions of the loan.

"My team is already actively working on that with the Postal Service, if they need the money," Mnuchin previously said, adding that, "We are going to put certain criteria for our postal reform program as part of the loan."

Trump then attacked USPS, calling it "a joke" for losing money delivering packages for Amazon "and other internet companies."

He said if the USPS doesn't raise its price on packages, "I'm not signing anything" or authorizing the loan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9365

Reported Deaths: 508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2962342
Stearns11614
Nobles11532
Ramsey71739
Anoka42627
Olmsted3368
Dakota32212
Kandiyohi2381
Clay22215
Washington19312
Martin1114
Scott1001
St. Louis8911
Sherburne881
Wright731
Winona6815
Benton641
Carlton620
Pine610
Carver580
Blue Earth550
Rice481
Polk430
Cottonwood430
Freeborn390
Steele370
Mower360
Jackson290
Le Sueur280
Todd260
Murray250
Goodhue250
Itasca240
Crow Wing231
Otter Tail210
Dodge210
Unassigned200
Rock190
Watonwan180
Becker180
Nicollet182
Meeker180
Lyon150
Douglas140
Chisago141
Wabasha120
Waseca120
Fillmore121
Morrison110
Wilkin113
Norman90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass70
Isanti70
Faribault70
Renville60
Beltrami60
Mille Lacs61
McLeod60
Pipestone50
Chippewa50
Wadena40
Kanabec40
Lincoln30
Pope30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Mahnomen21
Houston20
Traverse20
Swift20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Sibley20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11046

Reported Deaths: 231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk205354
Black Hawk145019
Woodbury14294
Linn80556
Marshall6863
Dallas6444
Johnson5436
Muscatine44117
Tama32111
Louisa2802
Scott2747
Jasper2295
Dubuque1755
Wapello1650
Washington1547
Crawford1241
Allamakee994
Poweshiek785
Pottawattamie712
Bremer565
Clinton531
Story521
Plymouth440
Henry421
Cedar391
Warren350
Benton351
Boone330
Guthrie320
Sioux310
Jones300
Des Moines291
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska201
Clayton192
Buena Vista180
Winneshiek180
Osceola170
Lee170
Harrison170
Grundy160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Shelby130
Howard130
Marion120
Hardin110
Butler110
Monona110
Madison101
Hamilton90
Page90
Webster80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Van Buren80
Clay80
Unassigned80
Jackson70
Davis70
Franklin70
Chickasaw60
Keokuk60
Jefferson60
Humboldt60
Dickinson60
Appanoose63
Carroll50
Mills50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Clarke40
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Adair30
Hancock30
Mitchell30
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Montgomery20
Monroe20
Sac20
Taylor10
Worth10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking Freeze Warnings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

Flower shops dealing with the Pandemic this Mother's Day

Image

Free Drive-In Movie Happening in Racine

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Advocate hopes to get asthmatic inmate released

Image

Chamber develops checklist for small businesses to reopen

Image

Creating an ergonomic workspace

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/7

Image

Recruiting workers for long term care facilities

Image

Frost advisory vs freeze warning

Community Events