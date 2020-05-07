Clear
One of Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus

Article Image

A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's persona...

Posted: May 7, 2020 10:55 AM
Updated: May 7, 2020 12:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN learned Thursday, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.

The valets are members of an elite military unit dedicated to the White House and often work very close to the President and first family. Trump was upset when he was informed Wednesday that the valet had tested positive, a source told CNN, and the President was subsequently tested again by the White House physician.

In a statement, the White House confirmed CNN's reporting that one of the President's staffers had tested positive.

'We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,' deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. 'The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.'

Valets assist the President and first family with a variety of personal tasks. They are responsible for the President's food and beverage not only in the West Wing but also travel with him when he's on the road or out of the country. Past presidents have relied on them not only for these matters, but also as confidants. The valets have an inside view to a president's personal life like few others.

A White House source said the valet, a man who has not been identified, exhibited 'symptoms' Wednesday morning, and said the news that someone close to Trump had tested positive for coronavirus was 'hitting the fan' in the West Wing.

Trump, who is a self-described germophobe, has chastised aides before who coughed or sneezed in his presence. He has claimed to rarely get sick himself.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the senior staffers who regularly interact with them are still being tested weekly for coronavirus, two people familiar told CNN.

The White House is continuing to use the rapid Abbott Labs test, which provide results in about 15 minutes. Several officials who have received the test said it's often administered in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next door to the West Wing on the White House grounds. A medical official swabs the staffer's nostrils and informs them that they'll be notified within the next several minutes if it's positive.

Still, the White House has not enforced strict social distancing guidelines for staffers and few people inside the building wear masks during the day, including valets.

Trump said before traveling aboard Air Force One earlier this week that he was not concerned about being in close quarters with other people since those around him are regularly tested.

'The test result comes back in five minutes, and we have great testing. Or they wouldn't be allowed to travel with me,' Trump said. 'It's not my choice; it's a very strong group of people that want to make sure they are tested, including Secret Service.'

Still, a negative test and lack of symptoms isn't a sure sign that someone can't spread the virus.

Doctors say the incubation period for the coronavirus varies. The incubation period is the time that it takes from when you are exposed to the virus to developing symptoms. It ranges anywhere from 2-14 days. The average incubation period is estimated to be five days, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People can be infectious, meaning they can transmit the virus to somebody else, up to two days before they start showing symptoms. Like any other virus, this can vary from person to person.

The coronavirus is spread between people mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can then spread to the nose or mouth of people nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs, according to the CDC. This type of spread is more likely when people are in close contact with each other, within about six feet.

The CDC says that people who feel healthy but recently had close contact with a person with Covid-19 should stay home and monitor their health. They should quarantine by staying home until 14 days after their last exposure and should check their temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms. The CDC also recommends they stay away from people who are at higher risk for becoming very ill.

The White House did not say whether Trump would adhere to those guidelines after his valet tested positive.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 8579

Reported Deaths: 485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2764325
Nobles10822
Stearns9753
Ramsey65638
Anoka38224
Olmsted3228
Dakota29212
Clay21514
Kandiyohi2111
Washington18112
Martin1114
Scott901
St. Louis8611
Sherburne801
Wright691
Winona6815
Carlton610
Pine610
Benton591
Blue Earth530
Carver510
Polk430
Cottonwood420
Freeborn380
Mower350
Rice301
Steele290
Le Sueur260
Jackson250
Itasca240
Goodhue230
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker180
Todd180
Nicollet172
Becker160
Watonwan150
Chisago141
Fillmore121
Douglas120
Wilkin113
Unassigned110
Lyon110
Wabasha100
Morrison90
Norman90
Brown91
Faribault80
Waseca70
Isanti70
Marshall70
Cass70
Renville60
Beltrami60
McLeod60
Mille Lacs51
Pipestone40
Chippewa40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Kanabec20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Mahnomen21
Big Stone20
Traverse20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Houston10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Pope10
Pennington10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10393

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk187545
Black Hawk139619
Woodbury13234
Linn77055
Marshall6553
Dallas6263
Johnson5306
Muscatine43517
Tama30311
Louisa2792
Scott2607
Jasper2205
Dubuque1625
Washington1527
Wapello1250
Crawford1031
Allamakee984
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie632
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story401
Henry401
Cedar380
Plymouth340
Warren340
Benton341
Guthrie310
Boone290
Sioux250
Jones250
Iowa240
Des Moines241
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska191
Clayton182
Winneshiek180
Grundy170
Harrison170
Lee160
Buena Vista160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Shelby130
Osceola130
Howard120
Marion120
Monona110
Greene110
Madison101
Butler100
Hardin90
Page90
Delaware81
Webster80
Audubon80
Van Buren80
Clay70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Franklin60
Chickasaw60
Jefferson60
Davis50
Carroll50
Mills50
Jackson50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Appanoose43
Humboldt40
Mitchell30
Keokuk30
Clarke30
Hancock30
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Sac20
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
