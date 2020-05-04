Walk MS - Mason City to go virtual

MASON CITY, Iowa - This coming Saturday, you're invited to walk virtually for this year's Walk MS in Mason City.

It will look different compared to years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the walks to go virtual.

What does that mean?

It means that this year, you're free to set your own walking course, when you want to do it and you're allowed to be as creative with your own walk as you'd like.

This is Jen Gogerty's second year coordinating this for the city. She lives with multiple sclerosis and says the sudden changes in plans for this years walk are reminiscint to living with a MS diagnosis.

"Symptoms are always changing. This is changing so it's kind of a representation of what that journey is kind of like," Gogerty said. "We all just want to be out there, supporting someone who's living with MS, striving for a cure and just staying connected at the same time as it's happening."

This year's virtual walk is happening Saturday, May 9th.

Remember, you can walk anywhere and anytime. To be a part of Mason City's MS Walk, you don't even have to physically be in Mason City.