Clear

'A Parks and Recreation Special' reminds you to 'Treat Yo Self' kindly amid pandemic

Article Image

The cast members of NBC's hit sitcom "Parks and Recreation" came together for a special reunion show in hopes of raising money for Feeding America.

Posted: May 1, 2020 9:24 AM
Posted By: CNN

It makes a lot of sense that Leslie Knope, the fictional person best known for looking out for her friends, would also have all of our backs during the coronavirus pandemic.

At least, that's when it felt like watching "A Parks and Recreation Special," the one-off half-hour reunion organized to benefit Feeding America.

The episode, broadcast Thursday night, centered on Leslie's efforts to keep a "phone tree" going among her former Pawnee co-workers as everyone self distanced and stayed at home.

What viewers found was a group of people who represented essentially every type of quarantine personality.

There was Ben (Adam Scott), who was going stir crazy and plotting a script for a movie based on his board game Cones of Dunshire.

There was Ron (Nick Offerman), who doesn't like being around people anyway and was not having trouble doing so.

There was Chris (Rob Lowe) and Ann (Rashida Jones), who were apart because Ann was working as a nurse again and was keeping away from her husband and children by staying in the southeast part of their house. (One of the night's best jokes had Ann bragging that her health-conscious husband is so healthy his blood shares rare qualities only seen in two other entities -- Megan Rapinoe and "a panther at the Miami Zoo.")

There was Tom (Aziz Ansari) and Donna (Retta), the duo reponsible for the all-important "Treat Yo Self" concept-turned-meme, who spent most of their time drinking in front of a sun-soaked beach video chat background.

There was April (Aubrey Plaza), who was dressing herself in the morning by grabbing four random items from a bag filled with all her clothing.

There was Andy (Chris Pratt), who was separated from April because he accidentally locked himself in their shed.

There was Garry/Jerry (Jim O'Heir), who had multiple tech fails during his attempt to make calls.

There was Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz), who was all alone and bought TV commercial to plead with viewers for human contact. ("Please call me. I'm very sad.")

And then there was Joan Callamezzo (Mo Collins), one of several surprise guest stars. (Others included Paul Rudd, Jon Glaser and Jay Jackson.) She interviewed Leslie and Ben in a segment from her home, where she had gathered a collection of dolls to be her audience. Joan was not doing well.

If she was being honest, neither was Leslie.

Despite seeming to thrive off the call to serve others (so much so that her normal four nights of sleep had been reduced to two), Leslie was starting to feel the stress of keeping tabs on those she loved. That's when Ron stepped in and organized a video call with every person on the phone tree at the same time -- something Leslie had expressed missing.

"I just called your friends and told them you needed a little help. They cleared their schedules," he said.

She was moved.

"Leslie, don't spend all your time looking after other people," Ron added. "Look after yourself once in a while."

True to the friendship that had been formed on the show over seven seasons, Ron knew what Leslie needed without her having to say so.

And, perhaps, viewers needed this to.

When it was on the air, "Parks and Recreation" shined as a comedy in that it was led by a character that, at her core, led with her heart and believed in the power of believing in others. She reminded us that it was okay to live with genuine, corny positivity.

Bringing Leslie and other beloved Pawnee-ites back for one night likely fed some laughter-hungry souls and, with any luck, will feed lots of people.

The episode, which concluded by directing people to the Feeding America website and the The National Institute of Mental Health, will be available to stream on Friday on the NBC app, Hulu, Peacock and YouTube.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5136

Reported Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1738225
Nobles7421
Ramsey37426
Stearns2670
Olmsted2656
Anoka21210
Dakota16210
Clay15711
Washington13110
Kandiyohi911
Martin884
St. Louis7111
Winona6615
Carlton590
Pine560
Scott441
Wright421
Blue Earth380
Freeborn340
Sherburne280
Mower280
Polk270
Le Sueur240
Dodge210
Carver210
Crow Wing201
Cottonwood200
Goodhue190
Steele160
Benton150
Rice141
Jackson140
Murray130
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Rock110
Nicollet112
Chisago111
Watonwan110
Meeker110
Unassigned90
Otter Tail90
Norman80
Brown81
Wabasha80
Lyon70
Todd70
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Cass50
Faribault50
Morrison50
Itasca50
Waseca40
McLeod40
Renville40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Swift20
Traverse20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Redwood20
Mahnomen20
Sibley20
Pipestone20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Pennington10
Roseau10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7145

Reported Deaths: 162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk114013
Polk98535
Woodbury7421
Linn66943
Marshall4672
Johnson4616
Muscatine33614
Dallas3180
Louisa2692
Tama2667
Scott2266
Washington1417
Jasper1301
Dubuque1024
Allamakee893
Poweshiek562
Bremer513
Clinton481
Pottawattamie332
Henry321
Benton311
Cedar290
Story271
Unassigned240
Warren220
Jones210
Crawford211
Fayette200
Iowa190
Buchanan170
Des Moines161
Harrison160
Winneshiek150
Clayton141
Cerro Gordo140
Lyon130
Boone120
Guthrie120
Plymouth120
Grundy110
Howard100
Mahaska101
Wapello100
Osceola90
Shelby90
Sioux90
Butler90
Marion80
Van Buren80
Lee80
Delaware80
Hardin80
Hamilton70
Monona70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Page60
Chickasaw50
Madison51
Webster50
Jackson50
Greene50
Clay40
Buena Vista40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Wright30
Cherokee20
Kossuth20
Carroll20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Franklin20
Mills20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Worth10
Pocahontas10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Taylor10
Davis10
Cass10
Adair10
Union10
Emmet00
Rochester
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Warmer Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 5/1

Image

Austin businesses work to stock the shelves

Image

Donate a boxed lunch from City Market

Image

Saying thank you to first responders

Image

MN Curbside Options Open Up

Image

Dairy Farmers Were Facing Tough Times Even Before Virus

Image

How is MDH helping longterm care facilities

Image

Expect sticker shock in the meat aisle at the grocery store

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/30

Image

Governor Walz extends stay at home order two more weeks

Community Events