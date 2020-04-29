Clear

FDA reportedly will approve Covid-19 treatment remdesivir, which US-funded trial shows has 'positive effect' on recovery

Researchers released some good news about a possible treatment for...

Researchers released some good news about a possible treatment for coronavirus Wednesday -- evidence that the experimental drug remdesivir might help patients recover more quickly from the infection.

The US Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved any drugs for the treatment of the coronavirus. But it plans to announce an emergency-use authorization for remdesivir, according to The New York Times. The authorization could come as soon as Wednesday, The Times reported, citing a senior administration official.

In a statement to CNN, the FDA said it is in talks with Gilead Sciences, the maker of remdesivir, about making the drug available to patients.

"As part of the FDA's commitment to expediting the development and availability of potential COVID-19 treatments, the agency has been engaged in ... discussions with Gilead Sciences regarding making remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible, as appropriate," FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum said in statement.

The government-funded study found that patients who took remdesivir recovered faster than patients who did not. It's not a home run, but federal officials are keen to provide any hope they can in a pandemic that has infected more than 1 million Americans and killed close to 60,000 of them.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was optimistic about the results.

"The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery," Fauci said at the White House during a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Results from the preliminary trial show remdesivir improved recovery time for coronavirus patients from 15 to 11 days. That's similar to the effect that the influenza drug Tamiflu has on flu. Tamiflu also doesn't cure patients quickly, but can reduce how long they are sick.

"Although a 31% improvement doesn't seem like a knockout 100%, it is very important proof of concept," Fauci said of remdesivir. "What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus."

Remdesivir also may reduce the likelihood that patients will die.

"Results also suggested a survival benefit, with a mortality rate of 8.0% for the group receiving remdesivir versus 11.6% for the placebo group," the NIAID said.

Normally, data about a drug's efficacy wouldn't be released this early from a preliminary trial.

But "whenever you have clear-cut evidence that a drug works, you have an ethical obligation to immediately let the people in the placebo group know so that they can have access," Fauci said.

Track coronavirus cases and deaths in each state and across the US

Remdesivir is among several drugs being tested against Covid-19, but the NIAID trial is the first conducted according to rules aimed at gaining FDA approval.

About 1,090 people participated in the trial internationally, Fauci said, calling it "the first truly high-powered randomized placebo controlled trial."

But the World Health Organization said it's too early to comment on the remdesivir trial results released Wednesday.

"Typically, you don't have one study that will come out that will be a game changer," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for the coronavirus response.

She said the agency generally pulls together evidence from several studies before reviewing and critiquing the evidence.

"It can sometimes take a number of publications to determine (what) the ultimate impact of a drug is," said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program.

Drug maker's smaller trial

Gilead Sciences released its own findings from a different trial of the drug Wednesday. The company said it found patients did just as well taking remdesivir for five days as those who took it for 10.

For this study, remdesivir was not tested against a placebo to see whether it was an effective treatment for the virus -- more evidence is needed to prove that. The study used 397 patients with severe Covid-19.

The most common adverse events in more than 10% of patients in some of the groups in the Gilead trial were nausea and acute respiratory failure, the company said.

In a statement, Gilead spokesperson Sonia Choi said the company prioritized manufacturing of remdesivir over a placebo early in the pandemic and prioritized the placebo for certain studies.

"Our goal with these studies was to answer the question of treatment duration, comparing safety and efficacy with five or 10 days of remdesivir treatment. A placebo control was not necessary to answer this question. The open-label study design was necessary to understand whether shortening the duration of therapy can lead to earlier discharge from the hospital," the statement reads.

The study is being expanded and conducted at 180 locations around the world, including in the United States, China, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4644

Reported Deaths: 319
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1524193
Nobles4771
Ramsey31722
Olmsted2516
Anoka1868
Dakota1569
Clay14910
Washington1179
Stearns860
St. Louis6911
Winona6614
Kandiyohi641
Pine560
Carlton530
Martin524
Scott361
Wright351
Freeborn340
Blue Earth330
Mower280
Polk260
Le Sueur240
Crow Wing201
Dodge190
Sherburne190
Carver190
Goodhue190
Steele140
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Cottonwood110
Rice111
Murray100
Nicollet92
Meeker90
Jackson90
Chisago91
Otter Tail80
Brown81
Rock80
Wabasha80
Norman70
Watonwan70
Unassigned60
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Benton60
Lyon60
Cass50
Todd40
McLeod40
Faribault40
Waseca40
Renville30
Yellow Medicine30
Pipestone20
Swift20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Morrison10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Roseau10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10
Mahnomen10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6843

Reported Deaths: 148
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk94112
Polk81331
Woodbury6951
Linn63236
Johnson4486
Marshall4340
Muscatine3198
Louisa2692
Tama2637
Scott2185
Dallas1980
Washington1386
Jasper1090
Dubuque882
Allamakee863
Poweshiek502
Bremer483
Clinton481
Henry321
Benton301
Cedar290
Pottawattamie281
Story261
Warren200
Crawford191
Iowa190
Jones190
Fayette170
Des Moines171
Winneshiek150
Harrison150
Buchanan140
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Plymouth120
Clayton121
Lyon110
Grundy110
Wapello100
Shelby90
Mahaska91
Boone80
Butler80
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Sioux80
Marion80
Monona70
Lee70
Hardin70
Howard70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Guthrie60
Jefferson60
Jackson50
Page50
Webster40
Buena Vista40
Chickasaw40
Delaware40
Humboldt40
Madison41
Clay30
Hancock30
Greene20
Cherokee20
Wright20
Keokuk20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Mills20
Franklin20
Worth10
Audubon10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Union10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Emmet00
