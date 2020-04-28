Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The coronavirus pandemic could push telemedicine into the mainstream

Article Image

Telemedicine technology isn't new, but the coronavirus pandemic has brought an explosion of new users to its platforms. The question is, will this newfound popularity last in a post-pandemic world?

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 8:49 AM
Posted By: CNN

Telemedicine has been around for more than two decades, but its adoption among Americans has been relatively low. The coronavirus pandemic is quickly changing that.

With millions of people around the country forced to stay home in lockdown and worried about potentially exposing themselves to the virus, many of them are turning to telemedicine companies' virtual consultation services. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people that contract the coronavirus only suffer mild illness and can recover without leaving their homes. Telemedicine companies are stepping in to give patients a chance to talk through their symptoms and decide if they need to be hospitalized.

CareClix, a virtual health platform based in Alexandria, VA, has more than 20 million users across the US and says it saw a 50% increase in usage in March. Zipnosis, another telemedicine company based in Minneapolis, reported a 3,600% increase in virtual visits on its platform over an 11-day period last month.

"Unfortunately, it's taken some pretty extraordinary circumstances, but I think this will be a watershed moment for the industry," Zipnosis CEO Jon Pearce told CNN Business. "Certainly in the past few weeks with Covid, I think people's desire to have trusted advice from medical providers is just gone through the roof ... and that's what we can facilitate in a very fast fashion. And more importantly, we can facilitate that without leaving your home."

Both companies have different approaches to telemedicine.

CareClix, founded in 2012, connects patients to doctors through an on-demand video platform that attempts to recreate the in-person experience in a virtual setting — similar to chatting with your doctor on FaceTime.

"We really try to mimic what's done in brick and mortar," said CareClix co-founder and CEO John Korangy. "From the user's perspective for the patient and... the doctor, they're not doing anything different than they would if you came and saw me face to face. The only thing different is now we have a monitor in between us."

While CareClix's technology is used by hospital networks and healthcare providers around the US, the company also has an internal team of doctors that can provide remote services to patients.

Zipnosis, on the other hand, operates in what is known as asynchronous care — where the doctor and patient don't need to be in the same place (even virtually) at the same time. The company, founded over a decade ago, has users fill out a virtual questionnaire through a chatbot-like tool that packages their responses for a doctor to review and diagnose. Zipnosis claims this can dramatically speed up the process, allowing doctors to make a diagnosis in an average of 89 seconds.

"Instead of talking to a doctor over video, you would answer a series of yes [or] no questions," Pearce said, "the same questions they would be asking you in real life when instead of doing that, we have a really smart computer system do it."

Telemedicine has its limitations — some complex diagnoses and treatment may require in-person interactions. If a patient appears particularly sick, telemedicine companies will recommend they go to a clinic or hospital. But the technology can play an important role in easing some of the initial load from walk-ins, particularly as the global pandemic places strain on the healthcare system and makes people nervous about being exposed to the virus.

"What's happening is that people are worried," said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the American Telemedicine Association, a non-profit organization focused on increasing the adoption of virtual health technologies. "People don't know really what to do, where to go, whether or not they should get a test for the virus. And so the hospitals are really deeply concerned about managing exposure."

CareClix has begun offering free Covid-19 evaluations to its users, while over 40% of health care providers that use Zipnosis's technology are also offering free screenings.

Johnson says telemedicine as a concept has been around for more than 25 years, but its adoption by both patients and doctors was relatively slow until the crisis. And there are still psychological barriers that need to be broken through.

"In point of fact, you all know that you've interacted with a physician or a clinician and have had them provide a lot of services to you without ever laying hands on you," she said. "So part of it is overcoming this myth that somehow it's second class medicine."

But the extraordinary circumstances created by the coronavirus appear to be leading to a breakout moment that telemedicine companies hope will sustain even after the crisis passes.

"It's been a desire of the industry for a long time where we stopped talking about telemedicine or virtual care and it just becomes healthcare," said Pearce. "And I think this will be the catalyst for that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3816

Reported Deaths: 286
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1416188
Nobles3991
Ramsey29722
Olmsted2466
Anoka1685
Dakota1447
Clay1319
Washington1148
St. Louis6710
Winona6614
Pine560
Stearns550
Carlton520
Martin434
Kandiyohi390
Scott351
Wright341
Freeborn330
Blue Earth300
Mower280
Polk240
Le Sueur230
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver170
Sherburne160
Steele140
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Murray100
Rice101
Nicollet92
Cottonwood90
Jackson80
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Watonwan70
Chisago71
Norman70
Meeker60
Lyon60
Beltrami60
Rock60
Isanti60
Cass50
Faribault40
Benton40
McLeod40
Todd30
Yellow Medicine30
Renville30
Waseca30
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Douglas20
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Itasca20
Swift10
Aitkin10
Morrison10
Houston10
Kittson10
Mille Lacs11
Pennington10
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Sibley10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5868

Reported Deaths: 127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk84411
Polk75627
Linn61334
Woodbury4951
Johnson4376
Marshall4080
Muscatine3117
Louisa2672
Tama2597
Scott2165
Dallas1790
Washington1366
Jasper910
Dubuque872
Allamakee723
Poweshiek502
Clinton481
Bremer453
Henry321
Cedar280
Pottawattamie271
Benton271
Story250
Winneshiek240
Warren200
Jones190
Iowa180
Des Moines171
Fayette160
Harrison150
Crawford141
Cerro Gordo140
Clayton131
Buchanan120
Plymouth100
Wapello100
Lyon90
Shelby90
Grundy90
Mahaska91
Butler80
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Monona70
Marion70
Unassigned70
Sioux70
Hardin70
Boone70
Hamilton70
Guthrie60
Howard60
Jefferson60
Dickinson50
Page50
Jackson50
Lee50
Webster40
Delaware40
Buena Vista40
Chickasaw40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Madison31
Mills30
Clay30
Keokuk20
Wright20
Cherokee20
Clarke20
Winnebago20
Mitchell20
Franklin20
Appanoose22
Greene20
Audubon10
Worth10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Union10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Emmet00
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Severe storms possible Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic launches Alexa Answers

Image

Iowa Workforce Development urging workers to return once restrictions are lifted

Image

Women's shelter collecting tracfones

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe storms possible Tuesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/27

Image

Businesses adapt during pandemic, create new business models

Image

Pandemic creates challenges for those launching a business

Image

Virtual Coaching During the Pandemic

Image

Some businesses in IA set to reopen this week

Community Events