Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Korean media publishes letter from Kim Jong Un to South Africa's President dated April 27

Article Image

Newly released satellite images show Kim Jong Un's compound in Wonsan, North Korea, as questions circulate about the state of the North Korean leader's health. CNN's Will Ripley reports.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 9:24 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

North Korean state media on Monday published a letter from the country's leader Kim Jong Un to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulating him on Freedom Day.

CNN has no way of independently verifying the authenticity of the letter and has reported conflicting beliefs by various government officials on Kim's health condition in the past week.

The message was dated April 27, 2020, KCNA reported, as speculation mounted over Kim's health after he missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15.

In the letter addressed to Ramaphosa, the North Korean leader expressed his certainty that the two nations' friendship would unendingly expand and develop, in addition to referencing Freedom Day, a public holiday celebrated in South Africa on Monday.

On Sunday, South Korean presidential adviser Moon Chung-in told CNN that the North Korean leader was 'alive and well' despite speculation about his wellbeing. The adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Kim had been staying in the Wonsan area on the country's east coast since April 13, adding: 'No suspicious movements have so far been detected.'

A website specializing in North Korean affairs published satellite images on Saturday that researchers said showed a train, 'probably belonging to Kim Jong Un,' which had been parked at a railway station serving Kim's luxurious Wonsan compound on the country's eastern coast since at least April 21.

According to 38 North, Kim's luxurious Wonsan complex includes leisure facilities such as nine large guesthouses, a recreation center, a protected port, a shooting range, a recreation building, a covered dock, and a small runway converted in 2019 into a horse-riding track.

Last week, a US official with direct knowledge told CNN the US was monitoring intelligence suggesting that Kim was in grave danger after surgery. Another US official told CNN on Monday that the concerns about Kim's health were credible, but the severity was hard to assess.

It followed a report by Daily NK, an online newspaper based in South Korea that focuses on North Korea, that Kim reportedly received a cardiovascular procedure because of 'excessive smoking, obesity, and overwork.' The news outlet said the leader was receiving treatment in a villa in Hyangsan County, north of Pyongyang.

After assessing that Kim's condition had improved, most of the medical team treating him returned to Pyongyang on April 19 while some of them remained to oversee his recovery, according to the news site. CNN was unable to independently confirm the report.

This is the fourth notice in the country's state media of routine state duties carried out by Kim since April 12 when reports first surfaced that Kim may be unwell.

On Sunday, North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Kim sent thanks to workers who helped in remodeling the city of Samjiyon in North Korea. CNN could not independently confirm the authenticity of Sunday's report and whether the note of thanks came directly from the leader.

Though North Korea has not reported any cases within its borders -- a claim public health experts say is unlikely -- Pyongyang has taken the pandemic very seriously. The country quickly closed its borders to tourists and quarantined foreign diplomats, who eventually left. State media included several warnings and reports about the importance of proper hygiene in February, while also outlining steps the government was taking to combat the virus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3602

Reported Deaths: 272
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1332177
Nobles3521
Ramsey27820
Olmsted2396
Anoka1655
Dakota1437
Clay1259
Washington1138
Winona6613
St. Louis6110
Pine520
Carlton510
Martin434
Stearns380
Kandiyohi350
Wright331
Freeborn330
Scott321
Blue Earth290
Mower280
Polk230
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver170
Sherburne160
Steele120
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Nicollet92
Unassigned90
Rice91
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Murray80
Norman70
Jackson70
Chisago71
Watonwan70
Meeker60
Cottonwood60
Beltrami60
Lyon60
Isanti60
Rock50
Cass50
Benton40
Faribault40
Todd30
Renville30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
McLeod30
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Aitkin10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Swift10
Lac qui Parle10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Sibley10
Mahnomen10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5471

Reported Deaths: 118
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk73224
Black Hawk7149
Linn57334
Johnson4266
Woodbury4091
Marshall3800
Muscatine3057
Louisa2662
Tama2637
Scott2085
Dallas1690
Washington1325
Jasper830
Dubuque801
Allamakee683
Poweshiek501
Clinton471
Bremer412
Henry311
Cedar280
Benton271
Pottawattamie251
Winneshiek240
Story230
Warren190
Jones180
Iowa170
Des Moines161
Harrison150
Fayette150
Crawford141
Cerro Gordo140
Clayton121
Buchanan120
Plymouth110
Wapello90
Shelby90
Mahaska91
Grundy80
Van Buren80
Marion70
Osceola70
Boone70
Lyon70
Monona70
Hamilton70
Sioux70
Hardin60
Howard60
Jefferson60
Unassigned60
Guthrie60
Lee50
Jackson50
Page50
Dickinson50
Webster40
Humboldt40
Delaware40
Chickasaw40
Buena Vista40
Butler40
Hancock30
Clay30
Madison31
Cherokee20
Winnebago20
Wright20
Clarke20
Appanoose22
Mitchell20
Mills20
Franklin20
Keokuk20
Adair10
Worth10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Greene10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Union10
Rochester
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
A rainy start to the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Moving company takes COVID-19 recautions

Image

Rochester Sisters collect masks for Minnesota

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: What are the chances for rain this week?

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Monday

Image

Salvation Army Virtual Walk for Good

Image

Ramadan changes during pandemic

Image

Second round of stimulus checks?

Image

Sean Weather 4/26

Image

Racetracks could see loss of revenue

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester in 'wait and see' mode during Covid-19

Community Events