Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Top health experts caution against reopening society before coronavirus testing capacity expands

Article Image

States may be planning to reopen businesses and communities despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, but a group of top public health experts cautioned T...

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 7:37 PM
Posted By: CNN

States may be planning to reopen businesses and communities despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, but a group of top public health experts cautioned Tuesday against doing so before testing capacity expands significantly.

The president of Harvard's Institute of Medicine, Dr. Harvey V. Fineberg, said it's not a choice between dealing with the disease or dealing with the economy. "We have to do both," Fineberg told a symposium sponsored by Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the New England Journal of Medicine.

Different parts of the country are in different stages of the epidemic with New York well into the first wave and other places just beginning to see the impact of the disease. This matters, said Caroline Buckee, Harvard associate professor of epidemiology and the associate director of the university's Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics.

Knowing where the virus is spreading is key to relaxing social distancing and returning to normalcy, Buckee said.

In addition to different parts of the country seeing different disease curves, there are "important epidemiological timelines here where when you become infected you're spreading the virus, but you don't show any symptoms for about five days or so," Buckee said. "For people who end up in the hospital, that takes another week and then disease progression from there to death takes another week or more," she added.

"So, there's a long time lag between when people are becoming infected and when we're starting to see an uptick in deaths. And I think that really highlights the important problem here of lack of test capacity. This has a been a problem from the beginning and it continues to be patchy," she said.

The lack of testing capacity is a big problem because the disease has "a very broad clinical spread," Buckee said. So even as people show up at the hospital and get tested, there are many more cases in the community, including mild and asymptomatic cases that go undetected.

"And those are the people that are spreading the disease. Right now, we don't have good estimates for where we are on the epidemic curve in different places," said Buckee.

"So discussions of relaxation of physical distance, which do seem to be having an effect, curbing some of the worst impacts of the outbreak, need to be based on the capacity to test people so we know where we are."

It's important to learn whether people who have recovered can still spread the disease, noted NEJM editor Dr. Eric Rubin. "What we really need is some epidemiologic data to tell us are people who have left the hospital going on to transmit the disease," Rubin said. "That's kind of the shoe leather epidemiology, contact tracing, following what happens to the context of those patients, which takes some manpower."

Buckee added that without knowing the answers, the nation could reopen too soon and risk a deadly second pandemic wave.

"Right now, we don't have good estimates for where we are on the epidemic curve in different places. So, discussions of relaxation of physical distance, which do seem to be having an effect, curbing some of the worst impacts of the outbreak, need to be based on the capacity to test people so we know where we are," she said.

A preprint, or non-peer reviewed study, released Friday found that many more people likely had been infected with Covid-19 in Santa Clara County in California than got official diagnoses -- perhaps as many as 50 to 85 times more cases.

There are two types of tests: one that looks for actively circulating virus and another that tests for antibodies to the virus, an indication a person has been infected at some time in the past.

"Until we know how far along the epidemic curve we are, we can't really make informed decisions about opening up and how to do that in sensible way because we simply don't know whether we're close to the first peak or not," Buckee said.

"We could see a second wave that could be even more deadly. So really understanding where we are in the epidemic curve, which will be different in different places, is where we're at. And I think, again, the call for testing is the most important.

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, told The Washington Post that a second coronavirus outbreak could emerge this winter in conjunction with the flu season to make for an even more dire health crisis.

At the White House briefing Tuesday coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx was asked about Redfield's comments and emphasized the importance of testing, too.

"We were very clear in the guidelines that we believe we can monitor, again, monitor communities at the community level," she said.

The Johns Hopkins University has been keeping track of coronavirus statistics and says so far 4,035,860 tests have been performed in the United States, but it's unclear the exact number of people who have actually been tested as some people have been repeatedly tested for the virus and others just once.

The CDC's own guidelines warn against reopening communities until certain criteria have been met including making sure disease transmission is under control and that health systems are able to "detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2722

Reported Deaths: 179
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1073113
Ramsey21911
Olmsted2044
Dakota1306
Nobles1261
Anoka1052
Washington1005
Clay793
Winona6110
St. Louis5410
Martin414
Carlton380
Freeborn330
Wright301
Scott281
Mower270
Blue Earth260
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Stearns200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Polk170
Carver150
Pine150
Sherburne130
Fillmore110
Wilkin102
Steele100
Nicollet82
Brown81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Rice71
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami60
Norman60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Rock50
Unassigned40
Benton40
Faribault40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
Jackson30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Becker20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Chippewa10
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3748

Reported Deaths: 90
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46629
Polk43716
Johnson3883
Black Hawk3794
Louisa2482
Muscatine2406
Marshall2390
Tama2257
Scott1823
Washington1245
Woodbury1001
Dallas590
Jasper530
Dubuque491
Allamakee453
Clinton440
Bremer330
Henry301
Cedar270
Benton241
Story200
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones170
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Poweshiek141
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Plymouth90
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Winneshiek80
Clayton81
Mahaska81
Sioux70
Jefferson70
Fayette70
Monona70
Wapello60
Boone60
Grundy60
Crawford61
Marion50
Lyon50
Jackson50
Guthrie40
Page40
Osceola40
Madison41
Unassigned40
Howard40
Hardin40
Delaware30
Hancock30
Lee30
Clay30
Dickinson30
Keokuk30
Chickasaw30
Winnebago20
Webster20
Wright20
Humboldt20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Clarke20
Butler20
Appanoose22
Buena Vista20
Carroll10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Franklin10
Greene10
Taylor10
Kossuth10
Union10
Rochester
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Warm day ahead on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Macaday Earth Day Trash Pick Up

Image

Austin canceling 4th of July events

Image

50th Earth Day - clean up efforts

Image

Lawmakers on the stimulus bill

Image

Mask donation drive in Olmsted County

Image

Distance Learning is Cerro Gordo County

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/22

Image

Mayo testing expansion

Image

Moving forward with elections in a pandemic

Image

Pregnancy during a pandemic

Community Events