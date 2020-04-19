Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Busch is offering a year of free beer to couples whose weddings plans were changed due to coronavirus

Article Image

Nothing can bring back the months of wedding planning that went to waste after...

Posted: Apr 19, 2020 5:13 PM
Posted By: CNN

Nothing can bring back the months of wedding planning that went to waste after coronavirus hit. But one company is hoping it can help alleviate engaged couples' stress during the pandemic with -- what else -- booze.

Busch Beer is offering couples whose wedding plans have changed due to the coronavirus a chance to win its free beer for a year.

"Whether couples ran to city hall to say 'I do' or are postponing until another time when they can gather friends and family, this small consolation will allow them to focus on what really matters -- each other -- and cheers all year long," the company said in a news release.

Couples who altered their wedding plans this year are asked to post a photo of themselves on social media -- using the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes -- with a caption explaining how they still plan on celebrating.

Two hundred and fifty winners will receive a $300 debit card, which can then be used to buy two 24-pack cases per month.

Friends of engaged couples can also enter, using the hashtags #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes, to win a T-shirt or coozie.

"Wedding season is approaching and we've seen many stories of couples having to adjust and cancel their plans," Daniel Blake, vice president of value brands at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement. "Busch still wanted to offer these couples a chance for a wedding gift and a reason to celebrate their love regardless of our unprecedented situation."

Submissions are open until May 1.

Last month, Busch Beer teamed up with Midwest Animal Rescue to launch the "Foster a Dog, Get Busch" offer.

The first 500 people who adopted or fostered a dog through the rescue organization received a $100 pre-paid debit card from Busch Beer, which could then be used to buy three months' worth of beer, the brand said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2356

Reported Deaths: 143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin80661
Ramsey1789
Olmsted1742
Dakota1105
Washington923
Anoka831
Winona568
St. Louis457
Clay442
Martin394
Carlton320
Freeborn280
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Scott231
Wright231
Le Sueur220
Goodhue180
Crow Wing170
Dodge170
Stearns140
Carver140
Sherburne120
Nobles120
Fillmore100
Steele90
Pine90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Wilkin72
Brown71
Chisago71
Lyon60
Cottonwood60
Rice61
Beltrami50
Isanti40
Benton40
Cass40
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Rock30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Todd20
Polk20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Traverse20
Murray20
Norman20
Kandiyohi20
Becker10
Big Stone10
Douglas10
Houston10
Red Lake10
Jackson10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Redwood10
Mahnomen10
Pipestone10
Sibley10
Mille Lacs10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2902

Reported Deaths: 75
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn30422
Polk27710
Johnson2463
Louisa1691
Muscatine1632
Scott1553
Black Hawk1381
Tama1215
Washington1095
Marshall750
Dallas440
Dubuque401
Clinton390
Jasper280
Allamakee273
Henry261
Woodbury250
Cedar230
Bremer230
Benton211
Pottawattamie181
Warren170
Story170
Cerro Gordo140
Jones130
Harrison120
Shelby90
Iowa80
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Des Moines80
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Clayton71
Poweshiek71
Monona60
Crawford61
Wapello60
Plymouth60
Fayette60
Winneshiek50
Lyon50
Jackson40
Jefferson40
Boone40
Madison31
Lee30
Marion30
Page30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Hamilton20
Appanoose21
Buena Vista20
Chickasaw20
Clarke20
Clay20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Grundy20
Webster20
Howard20
Keokuk20
Worth10
Union10
Wright10
Unassigned10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
A chance for rain/storms Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Social distancing while fishing

Image

Sean Weather 4/18

Image

Call for Minnesotans to make masks

Image

Pappajohn Center discussing financial assistance options

Image

Albert Lea firefighters use Zoom for training

Image

Sean Weather 4/18

Image

Sean Weather 4/17 2

Image

Hormel Union seeking PPE

Image

Rochester City Council debates rolling back pay raise

Image

Gov. Walz allows outdoor recreation

Community Events