Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus testing needs to go up by 350,000 per day for the US to reopen, Harvard researchers say

Article Image

Dr. Anthony Fauci says after a problem with testing early in the coronavirus pandemic, he believes there will be enough tests to begin reopening the US.

Posted: Apr 19, 2020 8:07 AM
Posted By: CNN

If the United States wants the economy to open back up -- and stay that way -- coronavirus testing must go up to at least 500,000 per day, Harvard researchers said.

Testing nationwide is currently at 150,000 per day, they said, adding that "If we can't be doing at least 500,000 tests a day by May 1, it is hard to see any way we can remain open."

The US has reported more than 735,000 coronavirus cases and 39,090 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Though some officials have warned against it, several states are looking to reopen as soon as possible.

The research on the testing shortfall was done by Dr. Ashish Jha, faculty director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, Dr. Thomas Tsai, researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Benjamin Jacobson, research assistant at the Harvard Global Health Institute.

And the number of positive tests much also be much lower, the researchers said. In the US, 20% of those tested for coronavirus get positive results. The World Health Organization has said that to reopen, that number should be between 3% to 12%.

In a three-part guideline released last week, the White House said states can enter the first phase toward reopening once they see a continued decrease over two weeks. Experts have long said one of the major determining factors behind governors' decisions to reopen their economies should be testing.

Testing is crucial to determine who's infected and a risk to others.

Contamination delayed tests

The US is currently lacking the testing capacity critical to reopening, and the roll out of tests was stalled from the start of the national outbreak.

That delay stemmed from contamination in manufacturing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus test, multiple health officials told CNN. Part of that contamination came from the CDC not adhering to its own protocols, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. It said the test was made in a CDC laboratory instead of one of its manufacturing facilities, which is not consistent with its protocol.

"Routine quality control measures aim to identify these types of issues. Those measures were not sufficient in this circumstance, and CDC implemented enhanced quality control to address the issue and will be assessing this issue moving forward," CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes said.

States easing restrictions

Some states are already taking steps to begin reopening, though the changes are gradual and limited mostly to outdoor activities.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to announce Monday that he lifted restrictions on beach access and retail stores, according to a report from The Post and Courier newspaper in Charleston. In Florida, residents flocked to Jacksonville beaches after officials announced a soft opening Friday night allowing for recreational activities for several hours each day.

But Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the openings do not mean the area is done flattening the curve but provide a responsible way to exercise outdoors.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Friday easing some measures next week -- ordering state parks to reopen by Monday but directing residents to wear face coverings, keep a distance and stay in groups of five people or less. The state has more than 18,000 reported infections.

Abbott said the process of reopening the state will happen gradually and will be guided by medical experts.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz signed an order allowing many outdoor activities -- including golfing, boating, hunting and biking -- to resume Saturday morning, as long as residents follow social distancing guidelines, avoid crowded spaces and stay close to home.

"The only way this is going to work even with something like golf or shooting ranges or trails, is if we follow those, washing our hands, stay home (guidelines). If you're sick, cough into your sleeve, wear a mask." Walz said Friday.

Protests over orders

Meanwhile, some residents are taking to the streets demanding an end to stay-at-home orders over concerns of the economic impact.

Hundreds gathered in front of the Texas State Capitol in Austin Saturday for a "You Can't Close America" rally. While, in New Hampshire, a crowd formed outside the State House, urging Gov. Chris Sununu to lift emergency orders.

In Indianapolis, protesters gathered outside the home of Gov. Eric Holcomb to protest his stay-at-home order, which has been extended until May 1. People in cars paraded through Annapolis, Maryland, honking their horns and holding signs asking Gov. Larry Hogan to lift restrictions.

More are planned for the coming days, including in Wisconsin, Kansas and Missouri.

Ben Dorr, who organized the group Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine, told CNN affiliate WFRV he fears economic destruction.

"Hundreds of thousands of workers are out of work. Hundreds and thousands of small family businesses are being destroyed right now under this quarantine, under this lockdown," Dorr told the news station.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2213

Reported Deaths: 121
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin80661
Ramsey1789
Olmsted1742
Dakota1105
Washington923
Anoka831
Winona568
St. Louis457
Clay442
Martin394
Carlton320
Freeborn280
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Scott231
Wright231
Le Sueur220
Goodhue180
Crow Wing170
Dodge170
Stearns140
Carver140
Sherburne120
Nobles120
Fillmore100
Steele90
Pine90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Wilkin72
Brown71
Chisago71
Lyon60
Cottonwood60
Rice61
Beltrami50
Isanti40
Benton40
Cass40
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Rock30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Todd20
Polk20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Traverse20
Murray20
Norman20
Kandiyohi20
Becker10
Big Stone10
Douglas10
Houston10
Red Lake10
Jackson10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Redwood10
Mahnomen10
Pipestone10
Sibley10
Mille Lacs10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2513

Reported Deaths: 74
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn30422
Polk27710
Johnson2463
Louisa1691
Muscatine1632
Scott1553
Black Hawk1381
Tama1215
Washington1095
Marshall750
Dallas440
Dubuque401
Clinton390
Jasper280
Allamakee273
Henry261
Woodbury250
Cedar230
Bremer230
Benton211
Pottawattamie181
Warren170
Story170
Cerro Gordo140
Jones130
Harrison120
Shelby90
Iowa80
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Des Moines80
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Clayton71
Poweshiek71
Monona60
Crawford61
Wapello60
Plymouth60
Fayette60
Winneshiek50
Lyon50
Jackson40
Jefferson40
Boone40
Madison31
Lee30
Marion30
Page30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Hamilton20
Appanoose21
Buena Vista20
Chickasaw20
Clarke20
Clay20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Grundy20
Webster20
Howard20
Keokuk20
Worth10
Union10
Wright10
Unassigned10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunshine comes back for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Social distancing while fishing

Image

Sean Weather 4/18

Image

Call for Minnesotans to make masks

Image

Pappajohn Center discussing financial assistance options

Image

Albert Lea firefighters use Zoom for training

Image

Sean Weather 4/18

Image

Sean Weather 4/17 2

Image

Hormel Union seeking PPE

Image

Rochester City Council debates rolling back pay raise

Image

Gov. Walz allows outdoor recreation

Community Events