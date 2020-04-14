The Northeast might be planning a reopening, but governors warn it's still a ways off

After some governors said they'd work on regional plans to roll back stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, two of those leaders warned Tuesday any reopening still appears far away.

And New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in particular said he'd fight in court any federal order to reopen his state's economy if he thought it was premature and endangered New Yorkers' health.

'If (President Trump) ordered me to reopen it in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn't do it,' Cuomo told CNN's 'New Day' Tuesday morning.

The comments come a day after two groups -- leaders in seven Northeastern states, and those in the three contiguous West Coast states -- said they would regionally plan an incremental release of stay-at-home orders.

That may ultimately clash with the plans of President Donald Trump, who claimed Monday he has 'total' authority to override governors, and who is expected to announce Tuesday a special council to plan the country's reopening.

There have been signs that the US is nearing the peak of its coronavirus outbreak. By Tuesday, more than 583,200 cases of the virus had been reported in the US. At least 23,654 people in the country have died.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont -- one of the governors in the Northeastern pact -- told CNN he still doesn't expect to even announce a decision about how to reopen the economy before May 20.

'I still have an infection that's growing' in much of Connecticut, Lamont told CNN Tuesday morning. 'This is no time to relax.'

Cuomo declined to discuss a date, but said 'we're not talking about the next two weeks to three weeks.'

'We're talking about months. We're talking about a phased reopening,' essentially a gradual expansion of essential services, Cuomo said.

Both governors emphasized that reopening the economy requires things like a greater capacity to test people, including with antibody tests that can reveal who were infected in the past, and are likely immune and could return to aspects of normal life.

Your coronavirus questions, answered

The White House intends to launch an economy-focused panel Tuesday

The potential clash between governors and the White House reflect one of the challenges the country will face in adapting to the pandemic.

Cuomo on Tuesday said that a 'dictatorial' order from Trump on reopening the economy that might be harmful to New Yorkers 'would be the worst possible thing he could do at this moment.'

Cuomo said the President didn't restrict the economy, but rather left it up to governors. Deciding now to tell states what to do 'makes no sense -- it's schizophrenic,' Cuomo said.

Trump responded on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying the New York governor had been 'begging for everything' like field hospitals and ventilators.

'I got it all done for him and everyone else, and now he seems to want independence! That won't happen,' Trump tweeted.

Trump has said the White House plans to unveil a committee Tuesday focused on reopening the country in the coming weeks.

Federal social distancing guidelines run through at least April 30, and Trump has seen May 1 as a possible target for a start to relaxing mitigation measures.

An influential model cited by the White House, meanwhile, predicts the pandemic could 'peter out' in late spring, with deaths essentially stopping around 68,800 by the end of June. The model predicts the US may have seen peak daily deaths on Monday.

But the model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington assumes nationwide social distancing through May, and experts are wary about the model's assumption that there will be no resurgence of the virus in the summer months.

Robert R. Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that while the country is nearing its peak in the coronavirus pandemic, different parts of the country were affected differently and should be viewed as 'separate situations.'

States are talking about different paths

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday that governors across the Upper Great Plains region don't think they are anywhere close to opening.

'We have said all along there are going to be different curves for different parts of the country, and so we are not there yet,' he said.

In Tennessee, the beginning of May will mark a 'phased reboot of our economy' after the state's stay-at-home order ends on April 30, Gov. Bill Lee said Monday.

Lee announced the formation of an Economic Recovery Group that will work in coordination with local leaders, healthcare professionals, and representatives of impacted industries to determine what is best.

The steps the group will take in reopening the economy have not yet been determined, Lee said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said that he would welcome a national approach to the timing of reopening the states.

'I do hope there is a focus on a better national uniformity about how we can combat this because we do have a lot of commerce and travel between our states just as we do within our state,' Polis said Monday. 'We border different states that have different policies. We border different states that have different trajectories of the infection.'

In Georgia, one of the last states to issue a sweeping stay-at-home order, Gov. Brian Kemp said plans beyond the end of April were not the priority.

'Our focus is on the hospital surge capacity, the ability to test more because we are going to need that when we go back to work,' the governor said when asked about the reopening of the state economy.

'We are a little behind the curve from when our peak is going to be to other states around the country,' he added.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that schools would be closed through the end of the academic year but said it was too soon to know when the state could loosen social distancing guidelines.

A new hydroxychloroquine trial

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday the state was working with Sanford Health to conduct a statewide hydroxychloroquine trial, which will include both patients who have tested positive for the virus and residents who have been exposed.

Patients who have been exposed to the virus will receive either hydroxychloroquine or a placebo, Sanford Health's Chief Medical Officer Allison Suttle said.

'We're going on offense to help every single person deal with this virus and be willing to fight it and get better and go home to their families,' the governor said.

The news comes as researchers in New York are expected to announce next week preliminary results of a study on hydroxychloroquine used on patients in that state -- offering one of the first scientific hints as to whether the drugs are helpful against coroanvirus.