Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hundreds of thousands return to work as Spain relaxes coronavirus lockdown

Article Image

As Spain begins to relax some of its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and thousands of people are returning to work in Madrid, fears remain about the extent of the threat. CNN's Scott McLean reports from Madrid.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 9:38 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 9:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Around 300,000 nonessential workers are estimated to have gone back to their jobs in Spain's Madrid region on Monday as the country began a partial lifting of lockdown restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, a spokesperson for Madrid's regional government told CNN.

As Spain enters its second month of lockdown, some restrictions were eased, allowing those who cannot work from home, such as those in the construction and manufacturing industries, to return to work.

However, shops, bars, and restaurants and other businesses considered nonessential remain closed.

Spain has been one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 169,000 confirmed cases so far -- the highest in Europe, and second only to the US, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The country has now recorded a total of more than 17,400 deaths. On Monday, it recorded the second-lowest daily rise in deaths for three weeks: 517 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

A cautious climbdown

But Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has cautioned that the nation's return to normal life will be "progressive," stressing that the resumption of normal activity will happen in phases and will be accompanied by hygiene measures and efforts to monitor new cases and prevent further contagion.

"We can't even know what kind of normality we're returning to," he said last week.

Over the weekend, the government announced that police would begin handing out 10 million protective masks at metro stations and other transport hubs, while reiterating guidance on social distancing and regular hand-washing.

Spain's central government has distributed one million coronavirus testing kits around the country, and a further five million will be sent out in the coming days and weeks.

"The climb has been difficult, the descent will also be," Sanchez told parliament last week, as the country's state of emergency was extended to April 26. Sanchez has warned that restrictions may need to be further extended.

'Irresponsible and reckless'

Still, the easing of restrictions has triggered concern in some quarters.

Spain's General Workers Union (GTU) has raised concerns over the safety of those returning to work. The union, which has 940,000 members, according to its website, called on employers to be responsible for providing personal protection equipment for their staff.

Some opposition politicians and a number of regional governments have also criticized the easing of restrictions. Quim Torra, president of Catalonia, said returning people to work was "irresponsible and reckless" in a video statement posted to his verified Twitter account.

Last week, a study published in medical journal The Lancet warned that coronavirus lockdowns across the globe should not be completely lifted until a vaccine for the disease is found. The study, based on China's outbreak, used mathematical modeling to show how lifting such measures prematurely could result in a sweeping second wave of infection.

Spain is one of several European countries cautiously preparing to loosen restrictions.

Austria said it would gradually begin to reopen shops after Easter, and in Germany a group of economists, lawyers and medical experts are recommending a gradual revival that would allow specific industries and workers to resume their activities while steps are taken to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Denmark will reopen kindergartens and schools this week if coronavirus cases remain stable, and children in Norway will return to kindergarten a week later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 1650

Reported Deaths: 70
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin55734
Ramsey1526
Olmsted1432
Dakota954
Washington803
Anoka680
Clay400
St. Louis385
Martin384
Winona306
Mower250
Carlton250
Freeborn240
Blue Earth220
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Goodhue170
Wright171
Dodge160
Crow Wing160
Carver130
Fillmore100
Sherburne90
Steele90
Wilkin71
Stearns70
Brown71
Chisago71
Nicollet61
Cottonwood60
Wabasha60
Unassigned50
Lyon50
Beltrami50
Pine50
Faribault40
Isanti40
Rice40
Cass40
Otter Tail40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Renville30
Waseca30
Kandiyohi20
Clearwater20
Lincoln20
Todd20
Rock20
Becker20
Traverse20
McLeod20
Itasca20
Meeker20
Benton10
Swift10
Big Stone10
Douglas10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Murray10
Nobles10
Jackson10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Roseau10
Houston10
Mahnomen10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 1710

Reported Deaths: 43
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn25816
Johnson2102
Polk1954
Scott1181
Muscatine1021
Tama1012
Washington894
Louisa790
Black Hawk620
Marshall370
Dallas360
Dubuque351
Clinton330
Allamakee231
Cedar210
Benton201
Henry201
Woodbury190
Warren140
Cerro Gordo130
Jasper120
Harrison120
Pottawattamie120
Jones100
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Story80
Clayton70
Iowa70
Sioux70
Wapello60
Poweshiek61
Monona60
Shelby60
Crawford61
Mahaska50
Winneshiek50
Des Moines50
Fayette50
Jackson40
Lyon40
Boone40
Plymouth40
Bremer40
Jefferson40
Page30
Marion30
Hancock30
Mitchell20
Chickasaw20
Hardin20
Buena Vista20
Mills20
Clarke20
Webster20
Keokuk20
Lee20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Madison21
Clay20
Hamilton20
Osceola20
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Wright10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Guthrie10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned03
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Mason City
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Isolated snow showers and plenty of sun this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota State Patrol sends important message about safe driving

Image

Lawmakers looking for emergency funding for libraries

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Isolated snow showers on Tuesday

Image

Reporter covering Covid-19 contracts Covid-10 10pm

Image

A Parademic shares his experiences on the frontlines

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/13

Image

Economic impacts of Mayo Clinic pay cuts and furloughs

Image

Minnesota allowing to-go beer and wine?

Image

Journalist covering Covid-19 contracts Covid-19

Community Events