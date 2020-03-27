Klobuchar opens up about husband's recovery from coronavirus

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday that her husband has "finally turned the corner" and is recovering back home after being diagnosed and hospitalized with Covid-19.

"He's doing a little better," the Minnesota Democrat told CNN's Dana Bash on Friday.

Klobuchar revealed earlier this week that her husband, John Bessler, has coronavirus and had been in a Virginia hospital for pneumonia and low oxygen. He was released on Thursday.

She told CNN on Friday that her husband had a temperature of more than 100 degrees for 10 days and went to the hospital after coughing up blood. The senator said she had no idea how her husband contracted the virus.

While her husband recuperates at home alone, Klobuchar said she's been staying at fellow Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith's apartment because medical professionals still do not know when he won't be contagious.

"It is something that so many Americans know right now -- they can't go in to visit their loved ones," she said.

She added, "But if his story is anything -- when he's only 52, healthy his whole life. His story is follow the rules. At least he did not get other people sick. Because the minute he started thinking he had a cold, he stayed in the apartment."

Klobuchar said there are "so many worse stories" than theirs, adding that her husband was fortunate to leave the hospital.

She urged those with loved ones with the virus to "monitor the person because you most likely are not going to be able to be with them," adding that she calls her husband all the time.

"There is going to be someone in your family that this happens to. And you just have to be ready for that moment and make the tough decision is I'm not going to go into that room with them because I can't get my kids sick or I can't get my grandma sick," Klobuchar said. "That's the hardest thing of all, but the best thing for our country."