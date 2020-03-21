Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota has 1st Coronavirus death, cases reach 138 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Starbucks is closing its cafes due to coronavirus, with some exceptions

Article Image

Starbucks has closed its cafes in the United States and Canada for two weeks because of the spread of coronavirus, reducing services to drive-thru and delive...

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 2:17 PM
Posted By: CNN

Starbucks has closed its cafes in the United States and Canada for two weeks because of the spread of coronavirus, reducing services to drive-thru and delivery only.

On its app, the coffee giant said "things are changing, but we're still here for you."

Workers will still be paid for the next month even if they choose to stay home, Rossann Williams, Starbucks' executive vice president and president of US business and Canada wrote in a letter published Friday. She noted, "Our cafés in some areas are experiencing high traffic, and we need to do more to prevent the spread of this virus."

Starbucks is keeping some of its grocery and drive-through locations open and said cafes serving in or around hospitals and health care centers will remain open "in our efforts to serve first responders and healthcare workers." It's also still offering delivery via Uber Eats in select cities.

"Let's be real. Lattes aren't 'essential.' But in times of crisis, the government asks convenient food and beverage outlets to remain open when possible for pickup, Drive Thru, or delivery," Williams wrote in the letter.

Earlier this month, Starbucks announced measures including limiting seating its stores and suspending the use of personal cups in response to the global pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A no nonsense doctor weighs in on Coronavirus

Image

Local athletes set an example we can all learn from

Image

Prepping for Power Outages

Image

How is grieving process impacted by social distancing?

Image

Keeping neighborhood connections

Image

Alternative ways to keep athletes in shape

Image

Flowers don't go to waste

Image

Senior Residents Receive a Floral Surprise

Image

Liquor Store Sales Increase

Image

A Surprise for Local Teachers

Community Events