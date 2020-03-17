Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MLB teams commit $30 million to support ballpark employees

Article Image

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that all 30 major league teams have committed $1 million each to help assist thousands of ba...

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 8:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that all 30 major league teams have committed $1 million each to help assist thousands of ballpark employees affected by the delay in start of the baseball season.

This is the largest commitment by the four major American sports leagues to support stadium workers amidst the work stoppage.

"Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each Club has committed $1 million," said Manfred in the statement. "The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities."

Many ballpark employees across the league -- such as ushers and vendors -- are paid per hour or per game and will be unable to work with the start of the season being pushed back.

Last week, the league announced that spring training would be canceled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and Manfred announced Monday that the start of the 2020 MLB season would be delayed indefinitely.

"The timing of these announcements will vary because of the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective bargaining obligations in an effort to maximize the benefits realized by each group of employees," Manfred said. " I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Rain and possible snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin Bruins react to regular season cancellation

Image

People's Food Co Op

Image

COVID-19 and dogs

Image

Dental Offices Closing for Non-Emergency Care

Image

Rochester Salvation Army makes changes due to COVID-19

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/17

Image

Making sure kids have something to eat

Image

St. Patricks Day muted

Image

Bars and restaurants partially close in Iowa

Image

Update from Olmsted County officials

Community Events