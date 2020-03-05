Clear
Man in Joker makeup accused of making terrorist threats

Article Image

A man wearing Joker makeup and dressed in a costume was arrested Monday night for allegedly making threats while inside a business in The Delmar Loop in University City, Missouri.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KMOV) -- A man wearing Joker makeup and dressed in a costume was arrested Monday night for allegedly making threats while inside a business in The Delmar Loop in University City, Missouri.

Police said Jeremy Garnier, 51, of University City was charged with first degree terrorist threats.

Police said witnesses told them Garnier was inside a business in the 6300 block of Delmar Blvd making threats. Witnesses said he was making threats through Facebook Live and streaming himself.

He was taken into custody and is being held without bond.

If you know any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

