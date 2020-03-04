Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How to help victims of Tennessee storms

Article Image

Severe storms and at least one tornado ripped throu...

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 1:58 PM
Posted By: CNN

Severe storms and at least one tornado ripped through the Nashville area this week, killing at least 24 people and destroying hundreds of buildings.

The storms displaced many residents and forced Tennessee into a state of emergency. Relief workers have stepped in to help repair damage and aid those impacted by the state's deadliest tornado day in seven years. There are ways you can support those efforts.

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help tornado victims. She plans to match up to $10,000 in donations. The former Olympian and her husband have called Nashville home for the last seven years.

Cookeville, Tennessee, native Nathan Moss also created a campaign on the fundraising platform to raise money to support people who lost their homes. The leadership of Collegeside Church of Christ will manage those funds and ensure their distribution to those in need.

Click the button below to discover more ways you can help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Warmer weather is sticking around
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

NIACC Bond passes in special election

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

Image

New Mason City thowing record

Image

Super Tuesday basketball

Image

Voters approve funding for NIACC

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs tender with Bruins

Image

Bernie supports rally in St. Paul

Image

Republican concerns on Super Tuesday

Community Events