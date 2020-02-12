Click here for updates on this story
DES MOINES, Iowa (WQAD) -- Iowa lawmakers introduced a right-to-die bill on Tuesday, February 11.
They say the bill would allow terminally ill Iowans with six months or less to live to have the right to ask for help ending their life.
Patients could ask doctors for medication that would allow them to die peacefully in their sleep.
Some doctors say assisted suicide goes against the code of medical ethics while others support a patient's right to choose.
Nine states and the district of Columbia have already passed similar laws.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Related Content
- Iowa lawmakers introduce right to die bill, allowing doctor assisted suicide
- Iowa lawmakers targeting telemarketers
- Reaction to suicide prevention bill
- Iowa bill would allow guns on school property
- Republicans introduce Iowa abortion constitutional amendment
- Iowa lawmakers advance bill limiting cell phones for drivers
- Iowa lawmaker: House death penalty bill can't advance
- Iowa lawmakers looking to pass "food shaming" bill
- Iowa lawmakers adjourn session with tax cut bill
- Iowa lawmakers adjourn session, leave many bills unfinished