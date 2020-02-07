Iowa Democratic Party extends deadline for campaigns to ask for recanvass or recount

The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Friday that it was extending the time that campaigns have to call for a recanvass or recount of the Iowa caucuses, further drawing out the chaos that has consumed the state's caucus process.

The deadline had been noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Friday, but the party said it was moving the deadline to the same time on Monday, giving campaigns three additional days to review the results and decide whether they want to challenge them.

This means that the results from Iowa will not be finalized until at least a full week after Iowans across the state caucuses on February 3.