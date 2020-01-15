Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

North Carolina students ran to safety as a storm tore apart their gym's roof and wall

Article Image

A microburst destroyed a gymnasium wall and sent students running during a gym class at a North Carolina middle school.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 9:42 AM
Posted By: CNN

Three North Carolina students were injured Monday as a storm tore through their school's gym, leaving a gaping hole in the roof and wall and debris all around.

Powerful video captured that moment, showing a group of more than a dozen students playing in the gym at Union Intermediate School before running to safety.

"We were playing basketball, and it just sounded like something exploded in there," Chloe Brewer, a fifth-grade student told CNN affiliate WRAL.

She was one of the students injured. All three were taken to a hospital and released.

"I just turned around and was looking at the stage, and it just collapsed," she said. "And then we started running, and something hit me from behind, and I fell down. And then the glass started breaking," she told the affiliate.

It was a microburst -- a column of sinking air -- that caused the damage, the National Weather Service said.

"Damage in the form of snapped and uprooted trees to the west of the school structure, along with the more significant roof uplift and partial outer wall collapse of the schools' gymnasium occurred in a clear fan-like fashion," the weather service said.

The school remained closed Tuesday for students due to the damage, Sampson County Schools said in a statement. Classes may resume as early as Thursday, CNN affiliate WTVD reported.

"There's a lot of debris and glass in that class in that gym, at this time," Sampson County Schools spokeswoman Wendy Cabral told the affiliate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 9°
Watching a potentially big storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pharmacy returns to community

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter storm likely for Friday with 6-8 inches of snow

Image

Grand Meadow boy's snap Lyle-Pacelli's winning streak

Image

Mayo knocks off Albert Lea in road win

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/14

Image

Blood drive honors Joel Showalter

Image

Pitching a grand idea

Image

Fire destroys garage in Kasson

Image

Democratic debate: What voters here think

Image

Pharmacy returns to Chatfield

Community Events