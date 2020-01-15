Clear
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 inductees are...

Article Image

This year's inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were revealed. HLN's Robin Meade reports.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 9:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

This year's inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were revealed Wednesday.

They are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

Jon Landau and Irving Azoff are the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Ballots were cast by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry.

Factors such as an artist's musical influence, body of work, innovation, style and technique are taken into consideration with the voting, according to the organization.

Four of the Inductees this year were on the ballot for the first time: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award, to be presented to Landau and Azoff, honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on rock and roll.

The 35th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in May in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on February 27. Performances and special guests will be announced later.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on HBO on May 2nd at 8 p.m. ET.

