Clear

A gunman is on the run after shooting 5 people at a party in Colorado, police say

Article Image

A gunman is on the run after shooting five people at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, police said.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 8:12 AM
Updated: Jan 12, 2020 8:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

A gunman is on the run after shooting five people at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, police said early Sunday.

The victims include three juveniles and two adults. They have been taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the Aurora Police Department tweeted, and are expected to survive.

Investigators believe there was a party going on at the complex when gunfire broke out, said Officer Matthew Longshore, a police spokesman.

Police are looking for at least one suspect -- a man of an unknown age who was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

Aurora is a suburb about 10 miles east of Denver.

Developing story - more to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: -1°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Few Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -4°
Here comes the snow wave train
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual family ice fishing derby

Image

Grizzlies offense explodes in win over Milwaukee

Image

Vex Robotics Tournament

Image

Annual family ice fishing derby

Image

Sean Weather 11/1

Image

John Marshall avenges Century loss, defeats New Prague

Image

Lourdes girl's shut out by Stillwater

Image

Century hockey falls to Academy of Holy Angels

Image

Pappy's Place hosts Vikings watch party

Image

Pledging to complete the 2020 Census

Community Events