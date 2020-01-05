Clear
A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike kills 5 people and injures about 60 others

A massive pileup involving tractor-trailers, a tour bus and passenger cars killed five people and injured at least 60 others in western Pennsylvania Sunday morning, authorities said.

A massive pileup involving tractor-trailers, a tour bus and passenger cars killed five people and injured at least 60 others in western Pennsylvania Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3:34 a.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township southeast of Pittsburgh, the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety said.

'Crash involves 2 tractor trailers, a tour bus and passenger vehicles. Turnpike is closed in both directions from New Stanton (#75) to Breezewood (#161). A prolonged closure likely,' Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo tweeted.

Five hours after the crash, an 86-mile stretch of the turnpike remained closed, DeFebo said.

The five people killed were found dead at the scene, county coroner Ken Bacha said.

About 60 patients were taken to three area hospitals, DeFebo said.

Excela Frick Hospital received 25 patients ranging from ages 7 to 52, spokeswoman Robin Jennings said. She said nine of the patients are children.

Eleven patients from the crash were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Waite said.

One patient was in critical condition and 10 are in fair condition, Waite said. The ages of the patients were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the crash and is gathering information, spokesman Christopher O'Neil said Sunday morning.

But 'at this point no decision has been made as to whether or not the NTSB will investigate the crash,' O'Neil said.

