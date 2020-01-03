Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Alex Trebek has rehearsed his final 'Jeopardy' show

Article Image

Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek doesn't need more than half a minute to end his 35-year tenure on the TV series.In an interview with...

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 1:34 PM
Posted By: CNN

Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek doesn't need more than half a minute to end his 35-year tenure on the TV series.

In an interview with ABC News, Trebek said he may not host the long-running game show for much longer. He didn't disclose when he'll stop appearing on the series, but he knows how he'll say goodbye to his loyal viewers.

"I've kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already, and what I would do on that day is tell the director, 'Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That's all I want,'" he said.

He went on: "Don't ask me who's going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I'm sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me ... then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye."

Trebek, who's hosted "Jeopardy" since 1984, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. He's undergone several rounds of chemotherapy since then and promised fans he'd continue hosting the show "as long as [his] skills have not diminished."

But Trebek sees the silver lining of his diagnosis: The overwhelming support from contestants and fans.

"Because of the cancer diagnosis, it's no longer an open-ended life; it's a closed ended life because of the terrible survival rates of pancreatic cancer," he said in the same interview. "Because of that, and something else that is operating here, people all over America and abroad have decided they want to let me know now, while I'm alive, about the impact that I've been having on their existence."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Localized snow expected today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Mourns Crash Victim

Image

Lawmakers working on Retired Pay Restoration Act

Image

Learning how to properly recycle

Image

Find Jodi billboard vandalized, community reacts

Image

Same tradition, new arena

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/2

Image

Suspected overdoses on the decline in Minnesota

Image

Washing backpacks could help stop spread of germs

Image

Jodi Huisentruit Billboard vandalized

Image

Fillmore County Fatal Crash - Names released

Community Events