QUIZ: What Should Your New Year's Resolution Be?
Not sure what your resolution should be? Try our quiz for a suggestion!
Mason City
Overcast
22°
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
18°
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
21°
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
23°
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
19°
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Warmer weather arrives for the new year
Radar
Eye in the sky
Months later, Clear Lake woman charged after dangerously eluding authorities
Mason City man charged after allegedly crashing vehicle into house
Boy, 15, arrested in connection to January death of 49-year-old SE Minnesota man
One killed in Hardin County collision
Tracking road conditions: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
Man chokes, punches sister after she teases him for being a Vikings fan
Winter Weather Advisory for many southern MN, northern Iowa counties throughout Monday
StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory includes all of the area
Rochester traffic stop leads to nearly a dozen charges after man found with drugs, knives and stun guns
StormTeam 3: Winter weather throughout the day Monday
Latest Video
Year in Review: November and December
Sara's New Year's Eve Morning Forecast
2019: Minnesota High School Sports Year in Review
Iowa Sports 2019 Recap
Safe Ridez, getting you and your car home safe
Gamez and More leaving Apache Mall
Slick commute for travelers in North Iowa
MNDOT Takes on Winter Conditions
Family Promise Meal
Holiday Winter Gear Drive
Community Events