Man chokes, punches sister after she teases him for being a Vikings fan

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: WTMJ

    JANESVILLE, WI (WTMJ) -- A Janesville man is facing three charges after he choked and punched his sister in the jaw because she teased him for being a Vikings fan.

According to WISC-TV, Mark E. Mueller, 56, is facing charges for strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, and disorderly conduct for hurting his sister on Christmas Eve. All three of these counts have a domestic abuse modifier.

Mueller was living with his sister at the time, according to the criminal complaint, and she started teasing him for being a Vikings fan. Mueller walked over to his sister and started choking her. She slapped her brother in the face and that was when Mueller punched her in the jaw.

Mueller's sister said this was not the first time her brother has threatened her or attacked her.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

