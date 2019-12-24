Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

RFD remembers firefighters who died at Silver lake 66 years ago

66 years ago Christmas Eve firefighters Stanley O’Brien and Ambrose Riley responded to a call about a boy who had fallen through the ice at Silver Lake.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- Today the Rochester Fire Department paid tribute to two firefighters that lost their lives while on duty with a memorial service. 66 years ago Christmas Eve firefighters Stanley O’Brien and Ambrose Riley responded to a call about a boy who had fallen through the ice at Silver Lake. That boy was 9-year-old John-Paul Stephenson.

Jerry O'Brien is the son of Stanley O'Brien. He says he remembers his dad being the type of man who loved his family, community and protecting others.

“He’s a hero,” Jerry said.

He says he doesn’t remember much of the day because he was too young to comprehend things but Bob Jenkins who was also a boy at the time remembers everything.

“The day was much like today in the 30s,” Jenkins said. “I saw a lot of commotion and I went and got my friend who had a boat. We put the boat in over here below 10th street,”

Despite everyone’s efforts sadly, Stephenson, O’Brien, and Riley lost their lives that day.

To remember the heroic efforts of O’Brien and Riley the Rochester Fire Department pays tribute with a memorial service. Captain Caleb Feine was one of the firefighters in attendance.

"Every year we do a memorial service to honor those that we have lost because we truly don't want to ever forget their sacrifice that was made," Feine said.

"It's an honor to come down here every year it just pulls at my heart," Jerry said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Some freezing drizzle overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Red Kettle Roundup

Image

Silver Lake Firefighter Memorial

Image

Enjoying Mild Temperatures

Image

Last Minute Holiday Shopping

Image

Winter break board games

Image

2019 Year in Review: January - February

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Christmas Eve

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Holiday Travel Conditions - Christmas Eve

Image

What's booming in Mason City?

Image

How non-profits protect themselves

Community Events