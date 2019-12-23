Clear
Texas barber shot over 13-year-old's haircut, sheriff's office says

Texas law enforcement officials are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a barber over his 13-year-old son's haircut, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: CNN

Deputies responded Saturday to the barber shop on Franz Road in Katy, near Houston, the sheriff's office said on Twitter, where a male employee was apparently shot around 5 p.m. by a customer. The customer fled the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Harris County Det. Wallace Wyatt told CNN affiliate KPRC that the argument was over the haircut given to the suspect's 13-year-old son.

"He went home, came back. They fixed the haircut for free and then that's when the altercation occurred," Wyatt told KPRC.

"That is one of the worst ones I've heard," he added, "especially with your son being here, witnessing what you're doing."

The barber is expected to survive, investigators told KPRC. He's listed in stable condition.

The sheriff's office described the suspect as a black man who may be driving a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

