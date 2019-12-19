Clear

A teenager allegedly hopped a fence, stole a plane and crashed it at a California airport

Article Image

A 17-year old is in custody after she allegedly stole and crashed a propeller plane at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 8:48 AM
Posted By: CNN

Police are investigating why a teenager climbed a fence, stole a plane, and crashed it at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

A 17-year-old girl is under arrest for allegedly stealing a King Air 200, a small, private plane, and driving it into a fence at the airport Wednesday morning, the airport said.

Fresno police arrived and talked with the girl, who was seated inside the plane with the pilot's headset on, airport Police Chief Drew Bessinger said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The plane never took off. It had some damage.

The girl's motive is unknown, but there's not reason to think it was related to domestic terrorism, Bessinger said.

The girl appeared disoriented and was uncooperative when she was taken into custody, according to an airport press release.

No commercial passengers or aircraft were at risk, authorities said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 4°
Warmer through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learning about clean drinking water

Image

Lourdes high school donates to local families

Image

Weather 12/19 Sean

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/18

Image

SAW: Hali Anderson

Image

Remembering Coach Fry

Image

Ballet Blake preps for nationals

Image

New buses could be coming to Rochester

Image

Giving away Christmas Hams

Image

Red Kettle donations down this year

Community Events