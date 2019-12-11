Clear
BREAKING NEWS Serious crash on I-35 north of Clear Lake was triggered by wrong-way driver Full Story

Google Chrome will now automatically tell you if your password is unsafe

Article Image

Google added a new tool to Chrome that protects users' passwords in an...

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN

Google added a new tool to Chrome that protects users' passwords in an update released Tuesday.

Chrome's newest feature adds a functionality that warns users that their username and password may have been compromised in a data breach. A pop-up will appear asking if they want to change their saved passwords.

The tool is an expansion of Google's Password Checkup technology, which was announced in February. Originally it was a browser extension, which meant it had to be downloaded. Now users will see the prompt appear automatically as they browse the web. It will be gradually rolled out and can be controlled in the Settings tab under Sync and Google Services.

Google cross-checks its users' login credentials against a regularly updated database of more than four billion usernames and password that might have been compromised. The entries are collected from sources such as password dumps. Hackers responsible for data breaches on sites like Yahoo or LinkedIn sometimes post large databases of account usernames and passwords online. Because many people use the same passwords across sites, bad actors can use the information to gain access to other accounts.

Several services with similar capabilities are available. They include password managers such as Dashlane and 1Password, which monitor logins and inform people when their credentials have been compromised.

Chrome has other safety tools, including an extension that lets people report sketchy websites commonly used by phishers or scammers.

--CNN Business' Ahiza Garcia contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -5°
Temperatures rebound tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local organizations set goals for 2020

Image

Local family benefits from holiday toy drive

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on our next snow chance

Image

Hergert headed to the Phillies

Image

RPS moving forward with new school

Image

Tuesday's basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Baking for hospice patients

Image

Man rescued from river speaks

Image

Articles of Impeachment

Community Events