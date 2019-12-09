Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Video captures the sound of joy when a baby's hearing aid is turned on

Article Image

Each morning, 4-month-old Georgina Addison's parents turn her hearing aids on. Video of her reacting to her mother's voice has been viewed more than 600,000 times on Twitter.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: CNN

When the video starts, 4-month-old Georgina silently stares at the camera. Then her mother says, "OK, so we've just turned your hearing on. Can you say hello to everybody?"

Georgina's response is immediate -- and heart-melting. She enthusiastically squeals a long, high-pitched "hi" of her own. When she turns her head, you can see the hearing aids in her tiny ears.

Paul Addison, Georgina's dad, posted the video on Twitter because he wanted the world to know the joy his family experiences "When our daughter's new hearing aids are turned on in the morning."

More than half a million people have viewed the video, with many parents commenting that they've had similar experiences with their own children.

Addison told CNN he and his wife first learned about his daughter Georgina's hearing difficulties when she failed her newborn hearing test in Harrogate, England. She was referred to an audiologist and was diagnosed with severe deafness. The doctor suggested hearing aids.

They took that advice. Georgina was outfitted with hearing aids from the National Health Service about five weeks ago. Addison described the first time Georgina heard her parents' voices and reacted as delightful.

"It was a relief, we saw quite quickly that they were working well," he said. "A real sense that things could get better."

For other parents experiencing similar circumstances, Addison's best advice is to just talk about it with others, specifically charities who can help offer solutions.

"Engage with those sorts of people, it's such a huge comfort," he said.

Through his video on social media, Addison said it's been heartwarming to learn about other families and their experiences. He said he's been able to see how other children have been performing at various stages of their lives and that has created hope for his family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 8°
Snow today, cold tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: What to do with money from inheritance

Image

New Saladworks now open in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Image

Food Box Challenge

Image

Worth County's Shop with a Cop

Image

KIMT News 3 participates in Toys for Tots Drive

Image

Polar Bear Dip in Clear Lake

Image

House fire serves as reminder to have working smoke detectors

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center needs volunteers

Community Events