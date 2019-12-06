Active shooter reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola, authorities say

An active shooter situation is unfolding at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office told CNN Friday morning.
'I can confirm there is an active shooter on NAS Pensacola and it's going on right now,' said Amber Southard, a sheriff's office spokeswoman.
The gates to the station have been 'secured,' according to a post on the station's Facebook page.
'More information will be provided as it becomes available,' the post said.
In a brief phone call, dispatch at the Naval Air Station told CNN, 'We have an active situation right now.' The line was disconnected.
Friday's lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.
