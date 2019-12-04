Clear
BREAKING NEWS Algona woman killed in Lu Verne bank robbery; suspect taken into custody on I-35 Full Story

Pearl Harbor security forces respond to reported shooting

Security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, officials said.The in...

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 7:42 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, officials said.

The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. ET), officials tweeted on the base's verified Twitter account.

A followup tweet announced gates to the base had reopened.

'Standby for further information regarding the active shooter incident,' officials wrote.

Several witnesses told CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL that they heard gunshots.

The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu has received one patient from the incident, Minna Sugimoto, a spokeswoman for The Queen's Health System, told CNN.

Sugimoto said no other details are available at this time.

The reported shooting occurred three days before commemorations of the Japanese attack that thrust the United States into World War II.

The base houses Air Force and Navy units and the base population, as of 2015, was more than 66,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
The dry skies continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gym closes in Rochester

Image

Fitness Evolution Closing

Image

Solar Energy Moratorium

Image

Kids Count Data Released

Image

Council Members Approve Raise for Themselves

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Fillmore Central Elementary

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/4

Image

Grant for Books

Image

New Voting Equipment

Image

Create a budget for holiday shopping

Community Events