Pearl Harbor security forces respond to reported shooting

Security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, officials said.
The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. ET), officials tweeted on the base's verified Twitter account.
A followup tweet announced gates to the base had reopened.
'Standby for further information regarding the active shooter incident,' officials wrote.
Several witnesses told CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL that they heard gunshots.
The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu has received one patient from the incident, Minna Sugimoto, a spokeswoman for The Queen's Health System, told CNN.
Sugimoto said no other details are available at this time.
The reported shooting occurred three days before commemorations of the Japanese attack that thrust the United States into World War II.
The base houses Air Force and Navy units and the base population, as of 2015, was more than 66,000.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
