Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shooting on the edge of the French Quarter leaves 11 injured in New Orleans

Article Image

At least 10 people were injured and 2 are in critical condition in a New Orleans shooting, according to police.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 10:47 AM
Posted By: CNN

A shooter injured 11 people early Sunday on Canal Street, on the edge of New Orleans' French Quarter, and a person has been detained though not charged, police said.

Ten of the victims were transported to local medical centers, and one walked into a local hospital. Two of the victims are in critical condition, the New Orleans Police Department said.

"An individual was detained near the scene," police said, but her or his possible involvement in the shooting is under investigation.

No arrests had been made as of about 6:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m. ET), according to police.

Police received a call reporting a disturbance at 3:21 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they could hear gunshots and found victims immediately, NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said.

The shooting address provided by police is a brief walk from the popular Bourbon Street, where tourists are known to congregate.

Paramedics and state and federal police have also responded to the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
A final day of snow Sunday before things lighten up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawk alumni pay tribute to the 'Old Barn'

Image

Sean Weather 11/30

Image

Wreaths for veterans

Image

Small Business Saturday in Mason City

Image

Rochester firefighters make a special delivery

Image

Santa arrives, helps light X-mas Tree

Image

Grizzlies grab a 2-0 shutout against Peoria

Image

Heavy rain impacting farmland

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving calories

Image

Mayo hockey drops home opener to Hutchinson

Community Events