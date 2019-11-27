Entertainment for your Thanksgiving food coma

'Tis the season for food comas and catching up on your favorite TV shows and movies.

But if you've been too busy with holiday prep to figure out what to watch and when, don't worry, we've got you covered! If you don't want to leave the couch, your options are endless!

Tuesday

Tueday on the Hallmark Channel there's "Check Inn to Christmas" with Rachel Boston. Dolly Parton then kicks off her star-studded NBC special, "Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry" at 9pm EST on NBC.

Wednesday

Neflix has the debut of one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. But make sure to block off plenty of time because it runs over three hours!

That night you also have the classic "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" on ABC.

Thursday

After you gathered for the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," you've got the "National Dog Show," also on NBC, in the afternoon.

Once your bellies are full, you can kick back and tune in to see Sting, Shaggy and more perform at "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" on ABC at 8pm EST.

Friday

After tackling those Black Friday deals, Amazon has "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show" with Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, James Corden and "Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy," starring Maggie Lawson and Paul Greene, will air on the Hallmark Channel at 8pm EST.

Saturday

On Saturday night, Lacey Chabert is looking for love with Sam Page in Hallmark's "Christmas in Rome." Kelly Rowland will have herself a "Merry Liddle Christmas," a story inspired by her own holiday memories, on Lifetime.

Sunday

Nothing says Christmas like the 1970 holiday classic, "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town," which airs Sunday night at 8pm on ABC.

What's in theaters

If you're looking for an excuse to get out of those awkward family conversations, then head to the theater to see Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

For the kids, Princess Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven return in "Frozen 2." For a little romance, check out "Last Christmas," set to the tunes of George Michael -- 15 of them to be exact!