Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Feral hogs in Texas attacked and killed a woman outside a home

Article Image

A Texas woman was found dead after pre-dawn attack by a group of feral hogs outside a home, the Chambers County sheriff said.Christine Rollins, a 59-y...

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: CNN

A Texas woman was found dead after pre-dawn attack by a group of feral hogs outside a home, the Chambers County sheriff said.

Christine Rollins, a 59-year old caregiver to an elderly couple in Anahuac, failed to show up at her normal time on Sunday, the sheriff's office said. The 84-year-old homeowner found her lying in the front yard between her car and the house.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said in a news conference Monday that "multiple hogs" assaulted Rollins when she arrived at work, likely between 6 and 6:30 a.m., when it was still dark outside.

"In my 35 years, I will tell you it's one of the worst things I've ever seen," Hawthorne told reporters.

Jefferson County Medical Examiner Selly Rivers determined Rollins was attacked by different hogs because of the various size of the bites on her body, Hawthorne said.

Mature feral hogs can weigh between 100 and 400 pounds, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The sheriff noted feral hogs are a problem across Texas, but attacks are rare.

CNN affiliate KTRK spoke to neighbors who said they have complained recently about wild hogs in the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Looking at today's threat for winter weather

Image

City of Byron one step closer to playground

Image

New donation requirements

Image

MN-DOT preparing for snow just before Thankgiving holiday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Where and when will the snow fall?

Image

Packers start hot on the road

Image

Grand Meadow holds off AC/GE

Image

Trout stocking

Image

Osage names three to All-State roster

Community Events