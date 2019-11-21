Clear

Some boxes of Cheese Nips are being recalled

Article Image

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 8:55 AM
Posted By: CNN

Check your Cheese Nips -- the cracker's parent company has issued a voluntary recall.

MondelÄ“z Global LLC issued the recall for a limited quantity of Cheese Nips in the United States due to the potential presence of plastic pieces from a food scraper. The company told the Food and Drug Administration that the particles were incorporated into the production process and impact a small amount of product.

"The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment," the recall statement said.

Only Cheese Nips boxes of 11 ounces that have a "best by" date of May 18, 19 or 20, 2020, could be contaminated.

No other products were impacted, and no illness or injury has come from the particles, according to the FDA.

