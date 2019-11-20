Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wisconsin mailman chased by turkey daily

Article Image

Click here for updates on this story...

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 8:05 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 8:05 AM
Posted By: WTMJ

Click here for updates on this story

    Waukesha (WTMJ) -- A Waukesha mailman has grown accustomed to having company as he makes his route along Allen Lane.

Each day along the route, he’s followed by a wild turkey from house to house as he makes his rounds.

"For the last month, he’s been pretty consistent with being out here every day," said Jeff Byrne. A veteran postman with the United States Postal Service for more than 20 years.

It's a story of persistence as Byrne works to delivers mail. The turkey, on the other hand, hard at work, trying to keep Byrne off his turf.

"Not sure if it's the color of the truck. Not sure what he really likes," Byrne said. "He was with a bunch of female turkeys."

With a big smile on his face, Byrne set out for his delivery in the neighborhood Tuesday. He was aware of his new route companion.

"It's just another day on the ride," Byrne said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources told TODAY’S TMJ4 male turkeys, or Toms, can be very territorial during breeding seasons. The DNR also said the truck’s bright lights could be a reason the turkey decided to follow.

If things carry on, Byrne said he will carry a blowhorn to keep the turkey at bay.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 25°
More rain arrives tonight and into Thursday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids in Construction

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Dodge County downs Tartan

Image

RCTC falls to DCTC

Image

The future of transportation

Image

Remembering Alex Kuhn

Image

The Newly-Dead game

Image

NIACC men's basketball continues torrid stretch to start season

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/19

Image

Mayo Ambulance headed for Haiti

Community Events